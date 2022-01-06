Rhode Island College to search for new president as Frank Sanchez won’t seek another term

Rhode Island College President Frank Sanchez will not seek another term leading the college when his contract expires later this year, according to two people directly familiar with the decision.

Sanchez is expected to inform his staff Thursday that he will be leaving the college later this year, setting off a search for a new president during an election year. A search committee is expected to be named next week.

Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tim DelGiudice, who chairs the state Council on Postsecondary Education, did not return a phone call Thursday afternoon.