Rhode Island College to search for new president as Frank Sanchez won’t seek another term

Rhode Island College President Frank Sanchez will not seek another term leading the college when his contract expires later this year, according to two people directly familiar with the decision.
Sanchez is expected to inform his staff Thursday that he will be leaving the college later this year, setting off a search for a new president during an election year. A search committee is expected to be named next week.
Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tim DelGiudice, who chairs the state Council on Postsecondary Education, did not return a phone call Thursday afternoon.
The move comes as RIC, one of the most affordable four-year degree colleges in New England, has faced declining student enrollment since 2015, before Sanchez arrived the college. The state’s decision to approve free tuition for in-state students at the two-year Community College of Rhode Island coupled with the pandemic have exacerbated the problem.
Advertisement
Still, Sanchez has excelled with fundraising since arriving at RIC in 2016, and he’s enjoyed a mostly positive relationship with faculty and students. Before coming to RIC, he was vice chancellor of student affairs at the City University of New York.
This report will be updated.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.