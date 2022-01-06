Rhode Island lawyers in a hot tub on New Year’s Day, what could go wrong?

Ryan McNelis was arraigned Tuesday before District Court Judge James Carulolo on multiple charges from that night, and also sentenced to 30 days at the Adult Correctional Institutions for violating his probation on a misdemeanor fraud case. Robert McNelis was issued a no-contact order against his brother. No plea was entered, as is customary for felony charges at District Court.

For 42-year-old brothers Robert and Ryan McNelis, the hot tub led to heated words, which allegedly culminated with Ryan shooting the gun at nothing in particular, and then running down Pawtucket Avenue in his bathing suit and throwing the gun away.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The identical twin lawyers were drinking in a hot tub, celebrating the New Year, and one had a gun — what could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, the East Providence police are still looking for Ryan’s handgun.

The police have not said much about the strange incident that started in Robert McNelis’ hot tub. A spokeswoman for Mayor Roberto DaSilva, who recently appointed Robert to the East Providence Economic Development Commission, said the police chief wasn’t releasing the report because it was still under investigation.

Under the Rhode Island Access to Public Records Act, arrest reports are public. The Globe filed a public records request with the police department on Thursday.

The East Providence police charged Ryan McNelis, who also goes by James, with felony charges of carrying a gun while intoxicated and carrying a gun without a license, and misdemeanor charges of domestic disorderly conduct and firing in a compact area, in his brother’s yard.

Since Ryan McNelis has a license to carry a concealed weapon, that charge will be dropped next time he’s in court. However, Chief Christopher Francesconi said through a spokeswoman that the police will seek to have Ryan’s gun license revoked. Neither he nor Deputy Chief Barry Ramer responded to requests for comment.

Ryan’s lawyer, John E. MacDonald, declined comment on Thursday. Robert McNelis also declined comment.

In their short law careers, the McNelis twins have made unwelcome headlines, though they’ve kept their law licenses.

Robert McNelis has been publicly censured by the Rhode Island Supreme Court twice in his 11-year law career: In 2014, when he was also suspended by the U.S. District Court for misconduct in Bankruptcy Court; and in 2016, for allowing a convicted felon access to his firm’s account, and giving the other man access to victims in a fraudulent real-estate scheme.

Then in 2017, Robert McNelis was arrested at a courthouse, accused by state police in a check-fraud scheme with another con man. The case was dismissed in 2018, when the con man was arrested in Florida on another scheme, which the Rhode Island attorney general’s office told WPRI-TV had damaged “his credibility required for successful prosecution” of McNelis.

Robert’s lawyer in the con-man case was his twin brother, Ryan.

Last February, Ryan was arrested by the state police, who charged him with making a false statement to fraudulently obtain a license. He pleaded no contest in September and was ordered to serve a year on probation.

Just three months and one hot tub argument later, Ryan was behind bars to start the new year.

He has a pretrial conference on the domestic assault charge on Jan. 25 and a pretrial conference on all of the other charges on April 25.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.