R.I. fines medical transport provider $600,000 over crash that killed patient

“This fatal accident involved a series of very severe violations of law and breaches of the standard of care we expect when MTM’s providers transport members to medical appointments,” said Womazetta Jones of the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “The Rhode Islanders who rely on this essential transportation service deserve nothing less than safe, high-quality care every time they use this service.”

Medical Transportation Management also has to submit a corrective action plan to prevent unauthorized drivers from operating within the company’s network. But the state is not immediately cutting its ties with MTM, which at least one lawmaker had called for . The company’s contract runs through the end of June.

The state said given the ongoing investigation by the attorney general, the state might impose more penalties if more issues come up.

MTM coordinates non-emergency medical rides for elderly people or people on Medicaid.

In late November, a 77-year-old Coventry woman was getting a ride back from a dialysis appointment with an MTM subcontractor, Assured Transportation, when the Ford Transit van suddenly crossed the double-yellow line separating lanes on Main Street and collided head-on with a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

The driver of the medical transport van, Dauda Elegushi, 25, of Providence, was under the influence of liquor or drugs, police said. Police said they found an open bottle of Modelo beer in the front cupholder. He faces charges in the crash, though it doesn’t appear he has entered a plea yet, according to court records. Charges include obstructing a police officer; according to court records, he’s accused of giving an officer a false name and date of birth.

The 77-year-old woman died a few days later from injuries she suffered in the crash. She was identified in court records as Lina Russo.

The $600,000 in fines, which will be paid by reducing the state’s payments over three months, are for three violations, the state said: the driver’s use of a false identity to transport a patient; the driver being under the influence of a controlled substance with an open bottle of alcohol in the car; and failing to secure a passenger in a wheelchair transport that resulted in the passenger’s death.

