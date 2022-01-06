A runaway goat is apprehended in Norfolk

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Dec. 17 a goat was seen wandering around Holbrook Street in Norfolk. The runaway goat was eventually taken into custody and animal control officer Hilary Cohen posted photos of the fugitive on Facebook and wrote: “Who’s got your goat? WE DO! All ‘kidding’ aside, if you’re missing your non castrated, ornery, un socialized goat please call Norfolk police dispatch....as we’d love nothing more than to give him back to you. Thank you also to the resident on Holbrook Street who allowed us to use their fenced in yard to lasso, cross tether, and get him safely out of playing in traffic and pulling up people’s shrubs.” After officials made phone calls and knocked on doors of known goat owners in town, his owner was eventually located and the goat made it home.

DINNER ENDED ON A BAD NOTE

At 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, police showed up at a restaurant on Central Street in Wellesley after an altercation broke out among some patrons. Customers told police that a man and woman asked other diners who were wearing masks if they were vaccinated, and then began making comments about masks and complaining they were “ruining their dinner.” When two men sitting at another table began to intervene, the woman allegedly threw silverware at them, and one of the pieces hit another customer. The man then allegedly threatened to fight the two men and a restaurant employee separated them. The man and woman were taken into police custody; the woman was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace, and the man was charged with assault and disturbing the peace. The woman was later released on personal recognizance and the man was released on $300 bail.

LEFT STRANDED

At 11:01 p.m. Dec. 3, Peabody police received a report of a suspicious person who was pacing around the Tesla dealership at the Northshore Mall. According to the log entry, police responded and spoke to the man, and learned that he had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and had been left at the mall without a way home. The officer gave him a ride to his vehicle in south Peabody and he went on his way.

CLEAN GETAWAY

At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 29, police got a call from a woman on Freedom Way in Hopkinton who reported that she had a vacuum cleaner stolen.

‘TWAS THE SEASON

At 10:42 a.m. Dec. 19, Hingham police conducted community policing services at the Derby Street Shops. The log entry stated that police “had conversations with shoppers, provided traffic assistance and cleared fire lanes,” and of course, “shared in holiday cheer.”

A MEMORABLE CHRISTMAS MEAL

At 8:08 p.m. Dec. 25, Hingham police received a call from a resident of Accord Pond Drive who said there had been a fire on his kitchen table with flames reaching about 4 feet high. He said the fire started when a candle fell over and no one noticed. He used a fire extinguisher to put it out and wanted to know if he should throw away the food that was close to the extinguished fire. The log item doesn’t indicate what advice police offered on that score.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.