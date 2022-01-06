See Mass. school closures for Friday’s snow storm

As Southern New England expects its first significant snowfall of the season, Massachusetts schools are announcing school closures on Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in parts of eastern Mass., including Boston, and all of Rhode Island, for 1 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday. Some areas could see 8 inches or more of snow during the course of the storm.
Here is a list of schools that have issued closures for Friday by region.
North:
- Beverly
- Chelsea
- Danvers
- Everett
- Lynn
- Malden
- Peabody
- Rockport
- Salem
- Somerville
- Tri-Town School Union (Boxford, Middleton, Topsfield)
- Winchester
- Woburn
West:
- Belmont
- Hudson
- Lexington
- Waltham
- Shrewsbury
South:
- Abington
- Boston
- Braintree
- Brockton
- Easton
- Holbrook
- Marshfield
- Milton
- Norton
- Randolph
- Rockland
If your school district is missing from this list, please e-mail snowalerts@globe.com.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.