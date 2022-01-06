fb-pixel Skip to main content

See Mass. school closures for Friday’s snow storm

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 6, 2022, 3 minutes ago
A snow covered school bus traveled in the early morning enroute in Milton the day after a snowstorm hit the Boston area.
A snow covered school bus traveled in the early morning enroute in Milton the day after a snowstorm hit the Boston area.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As Southern New England expects its first significant snowfall of the season, Massachusetts schools are announcing school closures on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in parts of eastern Mass., including Boston, and all of Rhode Island, for 1 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday. Some areas could see 8 inches or more of snow during the course of the storm.

Here is a list of schools that have issued closures for Friday by region.

North:

  • Beverly
  • Chelsea
  • Danvers
  • Everett
  • Lynn
  • Malden
  • Peabody
  • Rockport
  • Salem
  • Somerville
  • Tri-Town School Union (Boxford, Middleton, Topsfield)
  • Winchester
  • Woburn

West:

  • Belmont
  • Hudson
  • Lexington
  • Waltham
  • Shrewsbury

South:

  • Abington
  • Boston
  • Braintree
  • Brockton
  • Easton
  • Holbrook
  • Marshfield
  • Milton
  • Norton
  • Randolph
  • Rockland

If your school district is missing from this list, please e-mail snowalerts@globe.com.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

