State transportation crews prep for first winter snow storm this year

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the expected snowfall. Other districts, including Milton and Medford , also canceled classes in advance of the storm.

The state Department of Transportation expects to deploy approximately 2,500 pieces of equipment for Friday’s storm, according to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard.

People across Massachusetts are preparing for the first snowstorm of the season.

State transportation officials are monitoring the weather forecast and reminding motorists to use caution if they’re going to be out on the road and to allow extra time for traveling.

MassDOT has approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations, which includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, according to Kristen Pennucci, a spokeswoman for MassDOT.

Advertisement

Pennucci said no crew shortages are expected. “The department is confident that it has plenty of equipment, staff, and materials,” she wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “MassDOT typically adds additional vendors and equipment each year to ensure that the winter operations fleet is well equipped.”

Pennucci said MassDOT pays $31.25 per hour for seasonal commercially licensed drivers to operate MassDOT equipment and different rates for vendor-supplied equipment and services (for example, MassDOT pays $190 per hour for a 50,000 GVW truck with an 11-foot plow and 10-cubic-yard spreader). Those interested in applying should visit the MassDOT website at www.mass.gov/snow-and-ice-vendor-information.

With snow on the way, United States Postal Service officials are also reminding people to keep their walkways, stairs, and areas around mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

David Guiney, the postmaster of Boston, said clearing around your mailbox should be part of your snow removal routine.

“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Guiney said in a statement. “If there’s a warm spell, and the melting snow puddles, a quick freeze can make a sidewalk slick again.”

Advertisement

Residents with roadside mailboxes should keep their mailbox clear of not only snow but also any other obstacles, such as trash cans and other vehicles.

“The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Guiney. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility. Please watch for slow-moving postal vehicles, carriers on foot, and children that play near mailboxes or snow banks. And don’t zip by neighbors who are clearing mailboxes or collecting their mail. Let’s all stay safe.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.