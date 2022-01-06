Suffolk District Attorney Rollins launches criminal probe into MBTA regarding Green Line crash that left 27 people hurt

“As I leave the position of District Attorney, it is vital the public be kept informed of the ongoing work of this exceptional office to keep the communities we serve safe,” Rollins said. “There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the T. Therefore, it is imperative that if we see a continued lack of oversight or negligence at the MBTA that it is exposed and corrected.’’

Rollins, who’s set to be sworn in as US attorney Monday, confirmed the Suffolk office’s investigation into the T in a statement.

Outgoing Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday that her office has launched a criminal probe into the MBTA stemming from a July 2021 Green Line crash that sent 27 people to the hospital.

Owen Turner, the Green Line driver blamed for the crash by prosecutors, has already been charged criminally, pleading not guilty in October to counts of gross negligence of a person in control of a train and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier.

Turner’s case remains pending.

In announcing the separate probe Thursday into the MBTA itself, Rollins’s office said that under state law, to prove corporate liability prosecutors must show a person committed a crime as the government alleges Turner did, that the defendant was involved in the business (in this case, the T) to be charged, and that the suspect was vested with authority to act on the agency’s behalf.

“Mr. Turner was operating at three times the speed limit at the time of the crash,” Rollins said. “As his colleagues and supervisors were aware, he had a reputation for speeding and a history of violations.”

Rollins added that the T “had a duty” to address Turner’s allegedly reckless behavior.

“The agency failed to fulfill its legal obligation to take meaningful action in light of the real safety risk these acts created,” Rollins said. “We will be looking into whether the T’s behavior, or lack thereof, merits criminal action.”

Citing court records, the Globe reported in September that Turner had a history of speed infractions at the T and said he could not remember what caused the crash.

Court records show Turner told police that after receiving a white signal light indicating he was cleared to proceed to the next stop, “he does not remember anything” before his trolley rammed into the one in front of it. Trolley operators are supposed to maintain a 500-foot distance between each other while in motion on the Green Line, according to the court records.

“Turner stated, everything seemed to be ‘foggy,’ as he has a lapse of memory,” the report said.

Turner told police at the crash scene that he did not fall asleep, but told officers the next day that he thought he fell asleep. “We inquired if he did fall asleep and Turner responded he, ‘thinks,’ he did,” police wrote.

Police said that in a third interview with Turner, on Aug. 12 at Transit Police headquarters, there were “inconsistencies” with his initial story. They also said he revealed he had been suspended multiple times for speeding in his trolley.

Investigators said in the report that Turner had been “suspended on six different occasions for a total of one hundred and fifty-seven days, to include being issued a ten-day suspension/Final Warning on July 2, 2016, for ‘speeding’ while operating a Green Line trolley.”

The report cited three instances in 2020 in which he allegedly operated Green Line trolleys above the speed limit, including an April 10, 2020, instance in which he was allegedly traveling 43 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.

Turner also told investigators, when asked, that he was considered by his colleagues to be a “fast” operator, the police report said.

Also, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board showed that Turner put the train’s controller in “full-power position prior to the accident.”

Data downloaded from Turner’s trolley indicated it was traveling 31 miles per hour in a track area where the speed limit was 10 miles per hour. It also indicated the brakes were never applied before the collision, the report said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.