Two suspects charged with leading police on pursuit that began in Auburn, injuring officer, officials say

They got on law enforcement’s radar around 10:19 a.m. Thursday, when Auburn police were called to a local Home Depot to investigate a reported larceny, the statement said.

In a statement, Auburn police identified the pair as Michael Wilkins, 54, and Jolene Aylward, 37, both of Connecticut.

Two people were arrested in Dudley Thursday after leading police on a chase that began in Auburn and ended when they crashed a jeep into a building that houses a gas station, injuring one officer and nearly striking another during the pursuit, authorities said.

Workers at the store, police said, identified Wilkins and Aylward as the suspects, who allegedly hopped in a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee and “almost struck our officer during their escape. The officer was forced to jump onto the hood of the vehicle to avoid being run over by the suspects.”

The pair allegedly refused to stop for additional officers, and a pursuit continued onto Interstate 395 southbound until the jeep exited the highway in Oxford.

“The suspects continued to flee other responding, assisting agencies,” the statement said. “The suspect[s] caused crashes in both Webster and Dudley while not stopping for police in those towns. At one point in the pursuit, an occupied Webster police cruiser was rammed twice from behind, causing injury to the Webster officer.”

A short time later, police said, the vehicular portion of the pursuit ended - with a crash.

“The suspects struck a building that houses a gas station and store in Dudley and then fled on foot,” the statement said. “Both were apprehended by Dudley Police a short distance away from the final crash scene.”

Wilkins and Aylward were slated for arraignment in Worcester District Court, according to the statement, which didn’t specify the charges they’re facing. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

