Wife of father charged with assaulting missing N.H. girl arrested for allegedly collecting welfare benefits for child

Kayla Montgomery’s estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, also 31, is currently charged with assault and other counts stemming from the fall 2019 disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. The child remains missing, with authorities offering a $43,000 reward for information leading to her being found.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested Wednesday on a sole felony count of welfare fraud.

The wife of a man charged in connection with his 7-year-old daughter’s 2019 disappearance in New Hampshire has been arrested herself, for allegedly collecting government assistance benefits meant for the missing child, authorities said Thursday.

Kayla Montgomery is not Harmony’s biological mother.

Thursday’s statement from Formella’s office said the welfare fraud count filed against Kayla Montgomery alleges “that between December 2019 and June 2021, Kayla Montgomery obtained over $1,500 in food stamp benefits by failing to remove Harmony Montgomery from Kayla’s family account with NH DHHS Division of Family Assistance, and continuing to collect food stamp benefits for Harmony, despite the fact that Harmony was no longer living with Kayla” and Adam Montgomery.

Kayla Montgomery is slated for arraignment at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North, the statement said.

Court records in Adam Montgomery’s case allege that he refused to tell Manchester police where Harmony was during a New Year’s Eve interview and also allegedly acknowledged to relatives he’d physically attacked her in the past.

Adam Montgomery faces a charge of felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019, a misdemeanor count of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony, authorities said.

Adam Montgomery didn’t appear in court Wednesday as initially scheduled, but a judge ordered him held without bail “based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public,” legal filings said.

A Manchester police affidavit filed in court detailed Adam Montgomery’s alleged unwillingness to cooperate during the Dec. 31 interview. At the time, Montgomery was living in a car with a new girlfriend, court records said.

“We each emphasized that our primary concern is locating H.M. and establishing that she is safe,’’ police wrote in the affidavit. “Adam stopped answering questions multiple times and stated, ‘I have nothing else to say.’”

Montgomery claimed the last time he saw his child was Thanksgiving 2019 and at that time, he was with her mother, who was then living in Lowell. Told that Harmony’s biological mother insisted Harmony was with him during 2019, Montgomery refused to answer police. Police quoted Montgomery as telling them, “Not talking to you,” and “I have nothing to say,” as well as, “If I’m not under arrest, I’m leaving.”

Police also on Dec. 31 interviewed Kayla Montgomery, who said the last time she saw Harmony was in November or December 2019, when Adam was driving the child to Lowell so she could live with her mother, an account contradicted by Harmony’s mother.

Kayla Montgomery denied ever seeing any physical abuse of Harmony, but acknowledged seeing Harmony with a black eye, according to legal filings. She said Adam told her one of the younger children had hit Harmony with a toy in the face.

Police also wrote that Adam Montgomery’s relatives notified the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families in late 2019 that Adam Montgomery had admitted hitting the child in the face with such force that it left her with a black eye. The relative, according to police, quoted Montgomery as saying, " ‘I bashed her around this house,’ " according to police.

Authorities now allege Adam Montgomery physically abused the child between July 1 and July 22, 2019. They also allege he has actively endangered the welfare of his daughter since November 2019, continuing into this week, court records stated.

According to Massachusetts court records and relatives, Harmony’s mother was pregnant with her in January 2014 when Montgomery shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

Adam Montgomery pleaded guilty in connection with the 2014 Haverhill shooting and was given an 18-month suspended sentence to be served concurrently with his sentence in a separate criminal case, records show.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, propelled the current case forward in November, as she drove around Manchester in places where the girl might be living with her father.

On Nov. 18, Sorey turned to Manchester police, setting off an ongoing search for Harmony — and triggering the arrest of Adam Montgomery, legal filings said.

According to court papers, Sorey told officers in a phone call that day that she hadn’t seen her daughter for more than six months and that the child’s father had custody. Police contacted the New Hampshire Division of Children Youth and Families, which provided addresses the agency had for Adam Montgomery.

“Manchester police officers checked those addresses, but were unable to locate Adam” or Harmony, who is identified in court records only as H.M., according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 27, the child protection agency contacted police and reported they could not locate Harmony, either — and police launched an intensive investigation that included interviewing Sorey, searching for Montgomery, and questioning relatives of both parents.

Sorey told police she lost custody of Harmony while living in Massachusetts in 2018 due to substance abuse issues, a problem Adam Montgomery also had. “Crystal said over the years she made attempts to locate the child by contacting various schools, and driving by addresses associated with Adam but was unable to make progress,” police wrote.

Sorey also said Kayla Montgomery blocked all contact through phone and social media sites. “Crystal said she last saw H.M. during a video call with Adam around Easter 2019. Crystal stated that Adam was visible in the background of the video call. Crystal recalled that H.M. seemed frightened.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









