Biden administration urged to change its COVID strategy

Now six of these former advisers have gone public with an extraordinary, albeit polite, critique — and a plea to be heard. In three opinion articles published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, they are calling for Biden to adopt an entirely new pandemic strategy — one that is geared to the “new normal” of living with the virus indefinitely, not to wiping it out.

On the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated, the advisory board of health experts who counseled him during the presidential transition officially ceased to exist. But its members have quietly continued to meet regularly over Zoom, their conversations often turning to frustration with Biden’s coronavirus response.

Advertisement

The authors are all big names in U.S. medicine; several, including Dr. Luciana Borio, a former acting chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, have held high-ranking positions in government. The driving force behind the articles is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist, medical ethicist and University of Pennsylvania professor who advised former President Barack Obama.

They say the first thing the administration needs to do is to step back and take a broader vision by recognizing that COVID-19 is here to stay. In one article, Emanuel and two co-authors — Michael T. Osterholm, a public health researcher at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University — pointedly note that in July, Biden proclaimed that “we’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” which in retrospect was clearly not the case.

Now, they say, with the omicron variant fueling a dramatic new surge, concerns have risen about the United States becoming stuck in “a perpetual state of emergency.” To be better prepared for inevitable outbreaks, they suggest that the administration lay out goals and specific bench marks, including what number of hospitalizations and deaths from respiratory viruses, including the coronavirus, should trigger emergency measures.

Advertisement

“From a macro perspective, it feels like we are always fighting yesterday’s crisis and not necessarily thinking what needs to be done today to prepare us for what comes next,” Borio said in an interview.

Biden published a pandemic strategy when he came into office and recently released a new winter strategy to battle the coronavirus, just as the omicron variant began spreading in the United States. But the authors say the administration needs a new and broader vision for the future, although they concede that it is impossible to know whether the coronavirus will become a seasonal infection “or whether even more transmissible, immune-evading or virulent variants will arise after omicron.”

In the three articles — one proposing a new national plan, the others suggesting improvements to testing, surveillance, vaccines and therapeutics — the authors also call for every person in the United States to have access to low-cost testing, saying the Biden administration’s purchase of 500 million rapid tests is not enough; for “comprehensive, digital, real-time” data collection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; for next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that would target new variants or perhaps take new forms, like nasal sprays or skin patches; and major upgrades to the nation’s public health infrastructure.

The authors also said that vaccine mandates should be imposed more broadly, including for schoolchildren, and that N95 masks should be made free and readily available to all Americans, as should oral treatments for COVID.

Advertisement

In interviews, the authors said they had made their views known to Biden officials but had sometimes felt unheard. The articles reflect both their frustrations and their desire to help, they said. They also recognize that they have the luxury of taking a 30,000-foot view while administration experts are slogging it out in the trenches.

“We understand that they have their hands full and are working to try to do everything right to get through this surge,” said Dr. Rick Bright, CEO of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute, who led a federal biomedical agency during the Trump administration and co-wrote two of the pieces. “But at the same time, we think a lot of work still needs to be done to see through that smoke to see how this is going to end, and start laying down steps for how we will be able to live a normal life with” the virus.

Borio said she has been “very frustrated” that there is no federal system linking testing to treatments so that people who test positive and are at high risk for complications from COVID-19 can get prescriptions on the spot for new antiviral medicines that might help them.

Emanuel echoed that frustration, saying that if distribution of new COVID-19 therapies is left to “the usual health care system, we know who’s going to get the treatments — those rich, well-connected people,” which will “just recapitulate the disparities in care in this country.”

Advertisement

Emanuel, Bright and Borio write that the first step toward the “new normal” requires recognizing that the coronavirus is one of several respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza.

The authors write that policymakers should “retire previous public health categorizations” and “focus on a new category: the aggregate risk of all respiratory infections.” The nation, they said, needs to figure out how much hospitalization and death will overload health care systems and then use that metric to trigger emergency measures.

“The administration had a strategic plan a year ago and executed very well on it through June, with a lot of people getting vaccinated, and drove down case counts very successfully,” Emanuel said in an interview. “As we transition to endemic COVID, we need to change our understanding of what a success is, what target we’re aiming at.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.