A day of truth in a divided nation

“Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America,” Biden said, depicting his predecessor more directly than ever as a sore loser and an ongoing threat.

On Thursday, President Biden stood in the great building and cast it as a battlefield in the fight for American democracy, condemning the former president as he did so. He and other Democrats sought to use the searing memories of Jan. 6 to beat back Donald Trump’s lies about what happened there, and to call for new protections of voting rights and elections.

WASHINGTON — A year ago, the US Capitol was a crime scene, where statues of the Founding Fathers bore witness to the shattering glass and bloodshed of a failed insurrection.

Advertisement

He urged Americans to remember what they saw that day — the mob that erected a gallows to hang then-vice president Mike Pence and paraded the Confederate flag through the Capitol — as he delivered a speech while encircled by the same statues the rioters swarmed past last year.

“That’s what great nations do,” Biden said. “They don’t bury the truth, they face up to it.”

Biden and the Democrats saw the first anniversary of the insurrection as a day of truth, an antidote to the lies about election fraud that were invented by Trump and embraced by much of his party. But it was also a day that laid bare just how divided Americans are over those very facts.

Trump is still the de facto head of the Republicans. His lies hold sway over most GOP voters, and his party successfully beat back the creation of an independent commission to investigate the insurrection.

And on Thursday, the sole Republican member of Congress at the remembrance ceremony in the Capitol was Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attack. She was accompanied by her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, for a moment of silence in the House, with the rest of the Republican side of the chamber yawningly empty around them.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a reflection of where our party is, very concerning,” said Liz Cheney, clad in a bright red blazer — the color of the GOP — as she and her 80-year-old father left the chamber. On their way out of the Capitol, they paused only to look at the bust of the former vice president, a relic from another era of the Republican Party.

“It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years,” Dick Cheney, a former congressman, said before he and his daughter drove away.

Many Senate Republicans were attending the funeral of former senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia on Thursday. Trump weighed in with a series of e-mailed statements, repeating his lies about a “rigged election” and accusing Democrats of using the anniversary to deflect criticism of their policies.

“Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election. Never give up!” Trump said in one of his statements.

Meanwhile, Biden’s speech marked an unusually forceful repudiation of Trump, who he usually prefers to ignore.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests and America’s interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution,” Biden said, notably avoiding using Trump’s name.

Advertisement

“He’s not just a former president,” he added. “He’s a defeated former president.”

Biden tied Trump’s lies and the insurrection directly to the need for Democrats to pass new voting rights protections and other measures to shore up democracy, which the administration did not make a priority during its first year but is now pursuing more urgently.

“Instead of looking at the election results from 2020 and saying they need new ideas or better ideas to win more votes, the former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections,” Biden said.

In the Senate chamber, Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, pulled out a copy of the Constitution as he urged his party to protect voting rights.

“Republican after Republican questions how we can have the audacity to suggest that we’re establishing standards so eligible voters across this country have an opportunity to vote,” he said. “It is our constitutional responsibility to do it.”

For Democrats in the Capitol, it was a day of catharsis and memory, marked by the hope they can still shape the history books even if they can’t change the minds of their political opponents.

Advertisement

“This wasn’t a group of tourists,” said Biden, referencing the words of Representative Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican who dismissed the mob as such at one point last year. “This was an armed insurrection.”

Speaking during a session of House testimonials, Representative Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan who was trapped in the gallery above the chamber on Jan. 6 as rioters tried to break in, held up a triangular shard of glass from a window broken in the attack. He said he kept it “as a constant reminder in my pocket of the brutality of that day.”

“To truly protect our democracy, we need truth, truth as clear as this shard of broken glass that I have carried with me for the last 365 days,” Kildee said.

Others recalled the harrowing moments they spent crouched in the chamber, struggling to open gas masks and fearing for their lives. California Representative Sara Jacobs recalled lawmakers rushing to fashion weapons with anything at their disposal, from pens to her high heels.

She remembered “climbing over chairs, under rails, not sure where the rioters were and if we were going fast enough to escape them,” she said.

The speakers repeatedly acknowledged the toll the attack had taken on the Capitol’s police force and the other responding officers, with about 140 in total injured that day. Four officers took their lives in the months that followed. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, who was assaulted and doused with a powerful chemical irritant during the mob attack, died the next day after suffering two strokes.

Advertisement

His parents, Charles and Gladys, were present and received a standing ovation.

Texas Representative Colin Allred said the bravery of officers such as Sicknick had allowed him to return to his family, including his 23-month-old son and pregnant wife. The Democrat from Dallas added that he does not view Jan. 6 so much as a member of Congress as he does as a father, “as somebody who — because I never got to know mine . . . had always been committed to making sure that my boys knew me.”

“Your son’s sacrifice allowed me to meet mine,” Allred said to Sicknick’s parents, taking an emotional pause.

In the Senate, Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont who has served in the chamber since 1975, paused for several seconds before he recalled a Capitol Police officer telling him they would keep him safe. The officer called him “Shamrock,” an old code name the Capitol Police had used for Leahy during an anthrax attack in 2001.

Two Capitol Police officers, taking a lunch break in a quiet corner of the Capitol not far from where one had collapsed in exhaustion on Jan. 6, said they had been too busy working to hear the tributes. Their force is short staffed and morale is low, said the officers, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Many officers have left the force after the emotional toll of the attack. One of the officers had struggled with rioters and sprayed a man with mace after he picked up a potted plant and crashed against a window.

“Self-preservation was the word of the day,” he said. “You know people say that Capitol Police was not trained right? That’s not true. There were too many people. And if any one of us had shot at the crowd, there was more guns in the crowd than there was us, and these were military people and trained people.”

On the anniversary of the attack, this officer was not feeling solemn or reflective, just angry that “someone,” he said, hinting at Trump, was not in jail. The former president, the officer said, had responded with National Guard troops when Black Lives Matter protesters filled the streets but left Capitol Police to face the dangers of the Jan. 6 mob alone. As Black men, he added, that was even more infuriating to both of them.

“We were out there dealing with people and fighting the mob,” the other officer added, “and now some people act like it never happened.”

Haley Fuller and Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa.