Lifesaving COVID treatments face rationing as virus surges again

Some hospitals have run out of certain drugs; others report having only a few dozen treatment courses on hand. Staff are scrambling to develop algorithms to decide who gets treatments.

That has forced state health officials and doctors nationwide into the fraught position of deciding which patients get potentially lifesaving treatments and which don’t. Some people at high risk of severe COVID are being turned away because they are vaccinated.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, scarce ventilators and protective equipment faced strict rationing. Today, as the pandemic rages into its third year, another precious category of products is coming under tight controls: treatments to stave off severe COVID-19.

At Family Health Centers of San Diego, a network of clinics for low-income patients, staff have had to turn away about 90% of the hundreds of people who are eligible for COVID treatments.

“It makes me nauseous going home at night because it makes me feel like I’m deciding, with this limited resource, who should get it,” said Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist there.

For most of the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies — a treatment generally administered intravenously at hospitals or clinics — have been the primary option for recently infected patients. But the two most common types of the antibodies don’t appear to work against the omicron variant.

There is a third antibody treatment, made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, that is potent against omicron. But the federal government has ordered only about 450,000 treatment courses, many of which have already been used or have not yet been delivered.

The Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago authorized the use of a new antiviral pill, developed by Pfizer, that shows great promise at fighting COVID in general and omicron cases in particular.

State and local officials say the goal is to get the pill, known as Paxlovid, to as many of the most vulnerable people as possible, with a particular focus on those with weakened immune systems or who are unvaccinated.

But giving unvaccinated people priority access to treatments leaves people feeling “like you are rewarding intransigence,” said Dr. Matthew K. Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado, who has advised the state on how to ration COVID treatments.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.