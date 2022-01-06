The Sept. 11 era has ended. The Jan. 6 era has just begun

No, the Sept. 11th attacks were not the same as the Jan. 6 insurrection in terms of their scale or how they happened. Sept. 11th was carried out by terrorists from the Middle East who coordinated a complex attack over the course of years to hijack airplanes and kill nearly 3,000 Americans.

A year after an attack on the Capitol from those who sought to overturn a presidential election, large swaths of the country are basically saying: Forget it.

Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, nearly every American agreed on the bumper sticker refrain: Never forget.

The attack on the Capitol was homegrown, fueled by an American president peddling a big lie about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and importantly, far fewer people died.

Advertisement

However, as former president George W. Bush observed, both attacks had a similar root cause.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” Bush said during a ceremony last year on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Besides a root cause, both events are similar in their impact on the mindset of America, creating a shift that could potentially last decades. Like Sept. 11, Jan. 6 was a turning point when it all changed.

After 9/11, America embarked on a 20-year war on terrorism. It meant labeling countries as part of an “Axis of Evil.” It meant regime change in at least two countries. It meant pre-emptive war. There was a new federal agency, enhanced security at airports, and increased military vehicles and tactics for local police departments.

For an entire generation, terrorism was the main focus of American foreign policy.

Advertisement

After the attack on Jan. 6, America’s main domestic focus has been on American democracy itself. An NPR/Ipsos poll out on Monday found that 64 percent of Americans believe that American democracy is in crisis or at risk of failing. Of course, Republicans and Democrats disagree as to why there is a crisis. Fewer than half of Republicans say they believe that Joe Biden was elected president in 2020. Many Democrats believe that Republicans are hellbent on creating a coup in 2024.

Like the war on terrorism, this is not going to be a situation that will resolve itself overnight. It should be said that it is possible that American democracy as it has been practiced for over two centuries won’t survive at all.

Yes, there were terrorist attacks before 9/11 — even by the same terrorist group — on American soil and Navy ships. Yes, there has been domestic terrorism before, from bombs to mass shootings.

But both 9/11 and 1/6 have crystallized the challenge and the moment Americans are living in.

What it is harder about Jan. 6 is that there are few agreed-upon facts among a widespread group of Americans, nor is there widespread agreement on what to do next.

America, it has been written before, is a binary country. Americans are asked to think of themselves as Republican or Democrat, rural or urban, college-educated or not. Often, Americans have come together the most when there was a binary choice of “us-versus-them.” Americans versus the British. Americans versus Mexico, the Spanish, the Central Powers, the Axis Powers, and eventually the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

These binary frames have had consequences: Politicians have tried to create a “them” out of Black Americans, waves of immigrants from different counties, Japanese Americans during World War II, and plenty more.

After 9/11, much of America united against Middle Eastern terrorists. But crucially, many Americans now see the “other” in each other.

As the nation reflects on Jan. 6, 2021, there will be some political actors doing political things. But the larger point for those who cherish American democracy remains: never forget.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.