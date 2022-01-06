Oregon election officials rule ex-columnist ineligible for run for governor

“Oregon statute provides directly that ... if a person casts a ballot in another state, they are no longer a resident of Oregon. It’s very, very simple,” Fagan told reporters.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, said it was obvious Kristof had been a New Yorker until just over one year ago, citing in particular his having voted in New York in the 2020 election.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon election officials ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement.

“For 20 years living, working, raising his kids, holding a driver’s license, filing taxes, and voting as a New York resident until a year ago just doesn’t pass the smell test,” she added.

Kristof said on Twitter that he plans to appeal, saying: “A failing political establishment in Oregon has chosen to protect itself, rather than give voters a choice.”

For years, Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, was a globe-trotting foreign correspondent and columnist. Kristof’s announcement that he would run for Oregon governor as a Democrat generated a lot of interest and he raised more than $1 million in less than a month.

Questions about Kristof’s residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October, the same month that The New York Times announced he had resigned. According to Oregon law, a candidate for governor must have been a resident of this state for at least three years before an election.

Kristof, 62, had told election officials in a sworn statement that he moved as a 12-year-old with his parents to a farm in Yamhill, Oregon, in 1971, and has considered it to be his home ever since. He has purchased additional acreage nearby since then.

His lawyers said he has paid taxes on the properties since they were purchased and he filed Oregon income tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

Oregon elections director Deborah Scroggin and compliance specialist Lydia Plukchi told Kristof in a letter Thursday that they rejected his filing for governor because he did not meet the constitutional requirements to be a candidate.

“You suggest that we should apply a different standard, but we decline to change the way we evaluate residency,” they wrote, without elaborating.

Fagan said she endorsed the decision by the elections officials, who work for her, and didn’t even consider overruling it, adding: ‘’It wasn’t even a close call.”

Democrats have held Oregon’s governor’s office since 1987. Those running for the state’s high office include Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read.

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Representative Christine Drazan, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

Former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump supporter declines run for Wisconsin governor





MADISON, Wis. — Retired Republican representative Sean Duffy announced Thursday he won’t run for Wisconsin governor this year, ignoring pleas to do so by former president Trump.

Duffy also ruled out a run for US Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson plans on seeking a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.

Duffy announced his intention not to run on Jay Weber’s conservative talk radio show. He had not taken any public steps toward mounting a run, but until this week the vocal Trump supporter had not ruled it out either. Duffy doesn’t live in Wisconsin, had not been raising money for a campaign, had not assembled a team, and had been silent on Trump’s call for him to enter the race.

“Hopefully I’m not riding off into the sunset,” the 50-year-old Duffy told Weber. “I’m just running into the sunset right now. ... If an opportunity presents itself, I’d like to come back and partake in Wisconsin politics.”

Duffy, the father of nine children, said the time he needs to care for his family did not mesh with the demands of running for a statewide office.

Duffy’s decision leaves former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch as the highest profile Republican in the race against Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Duffy, a former lumberjack athlete and frequent contributor to Fox News, was featured on MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” in 1997. He met his future wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, on the set of MTV’s “Road Rules: All Stars” in 1998.

Duffy served as a special prosecutor and Ashland County district attorney. He was elected to Congress as part of the Tea Party wave in 2010 and served until his resignation in 2019 after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition. He sold his home in Wisconsin in September and is living in New Jersey. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ariz. election officials denounce vote audit claims

Officials in Maricopa County, Ariz., have delivered a stinging rebuke to the partisan audit that state Republicans forced on their 2020 election results.

That lighning-rod audit — conducted by outside firm Cyber Ninjas — found no evidence of substantial election irregularities but raised myriad concerns about the county’s election processes. Yet Maricopa’s election office, in a 93-page rebuttal issued Wednesday afternoon, describes those concerns as nearly universally based on ‘’faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.’’

‘’The people who have spent the last year proclaiming our free and fair elections are rigged are lying or delusional. Unfortunately, the Senate’s inquiry made things worse by giving partisan auditors a platform to make damaging false claims based on their inexperience and biases,’’ the board’s newly appointed chairman Bill Gates, said. WASHINGTON POST