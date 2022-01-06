Walmart halves paid leave for workers with COVID after CDC shift

Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.

Employees who catch Covid and are unable to return to work after a week may be eligible for pay replacement for as long as 26 weeks, a company spokeswoman said. The reduction in paid leave was reported earlier by Reuters.

The change is “in alignment” with current guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walmart said in a memo to employees dated Jan. 4. The CDC in December reduced its recommended quarantine and isolation periods in most cases to five days from 10 days. The new recommendation hinges on whether people exhibit symptoms after that five-day period. The CDC also issued new recommendations that people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster and are exposed to the virus do not need to quarantine if they wear well-fitting masks and do not show symptoms.