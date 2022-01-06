fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Biden is expected to speak about the events of Jan. 6 from the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Updated January 6, 2022, 24 minutes ago

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video