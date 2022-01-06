fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Congress marks anniversary of Jan. 6

Members of Congress are marking one year since the Capitol attack with a series of events.

Updated January 6, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video