Biden’s powerful warning about democracy

The hope: that it will serve as the wake-up call this country needs about the danger our democracy faces. That it will dramatically elevate the concern not just about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, but about the months of unconscionable lying and anti-constitutional scheming that led to the insurrection.

Of all the many speeches Joe Biden has given in his career, of the many (many) words he has uttered, his Thursday address at the US Capitol may well be the most important.

The fear that rumbles deep in one’s gut: that demagoguery may ultimately overpower democracy.

Why that worry? Because Donald Trump and his apologists and enablers have made lamentable progress in whitewashing all that away, in portraying it as much ado about very little. And because too many Americans, still in thrall to the immense lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, seem willing to shrug it all off.

This is how disconcertingly bizarre it’s become: A man who led an effort to subvert American democracy remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party, followed so devotedly by the GOP’s grass-roots that instead of wallowing in deserved disgrace, he’s considered the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

That demonstrates the degree to which plotting against our Constitution — that is, our democracy — has been denied or rationalized or otherwise excused.

Biden minced few words as he laid out Trump’s lies about the election and the responsibility he bears for the rabid mob that stormed the Capitol. “The former president, who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol, could not be further away from the core American values,” he said.

This comes after a year in which leading Republicans, some of whom were once willing to utter those truths themselves, have lapsed back into Trump sycophancy or church-mouse muteness. To stay in his good graces, other Republicans pretend to believe the election was stolen from Trump or to otherwise voice doubts about the results.

But here’s what is most unsettling as we contemplate an event unlike any other in the memory of any living American: the sense that hangs in the air that Jan. 6 doesn’t lie in the past as a single event, but rather may be the first battle in a national struggle that we now know can turn viciously violent.

Some two decades ago, when we had a genuinely close and contested presidential election in the George W. Bush versus Al Gore square-off, most of us were confident the situation would ultimately resolve itself peacefully and relatively civilly. And it did. The nation accepted as president a man who had lost the popular vote by several million ballots and prevailed in the Electoral College only because of a micron-thin margin in Florida.

The 2020 election, the results of which were not close but were vigorously contested, saw dismaying violence — and a defeated president who, from the picture that has been pieced together so far, apparently reveled in that violence even as members of his family, his party, and his Fox News kitchen cabinet urged him to take action to disperse the mob he had sent to the Capitol.

It is dismaying but not surprising that this country contains people willing to wage that kind of attack — and whose twisted mentality lets them regard themselves as patriots by so doing. But the country has long had its share of crazed fanatics.

Far more troubling is that millions of other Americans, Americans who never would have participated in such an event, have been willing to shrug off or ignore Trump’s lies about the election and his plan to subvert the legitimate voting results. It was that, after all, which set the preconditions for Jan. 6.

The story is still incomplete, but we know now that the former president and an array of reckless advisers connived in various ways to overturn the election results. We know that the president pressured top Department of Justice officials to call the election “corrupt” and “illegal” and then to “leave the rest” to him. We know the pressure, both public and private, that Trump put on Mike Pence to carry out his shameful scheme by disallowing certain Electoral College votes. And we know that Pence’s refusal to buckle to that pressure led to calls for his death.

In light of all that, what’s most disquieting today is how many of our fellow Americans fail to recognize Trump’s shamefully dishonest demagoguery for what it is.

Or how many, if they do, simply don’t care.

“We are in a battle for the soul of democracy,” Biden warned on Thursday.

In normal times, that would sound like eye-rolling hyperbole.

And yet, in these times, I fear it’s not.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.