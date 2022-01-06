Members of Congress, take note — Raytheon is watching closely

I was startled by your report casting aspersions on the Raytheon corporation for having made contributions to politicians who are allied with Donald Trump ( “Raytheon donates to vote deniers,” Page A1, Jan. 4). My astonishment grows out of the fact that a major newspaper would imply that it is somehow improper for corporations to act in this manner. There is only one authority that should be concerned, and that’s the shareholders who, after all, are Raytheon’s owners. Raytheon management could have consulted the corporation’s shareholders, and if by a majority vote they turned out to be pro-Trump, then management had every right to proceed.

Corporations, and their shareholders, have an absolutely clear constitutional right to support any candidate for political office, however abhorrent that candidate’s views may be. But it is not up to The Boston Globe nor any other organization or individual to tell Raytheon’s shareholders whom to support.

Harvey Silverglate

Cambridge





Raytheon favors purchased access over democratic ideals

I am disappointed to learn that Raytheon, my former employer, has resumed contributions to members of Congress who demonstrably fail to support democratic ideals. This resumption of support to 62 members of Congress who had voted against certifying Joe Biden’s election is an example of how corporate donations to candidates differ from individual donations. When I support a candidate, I’m supporting the candidate’s ideas and ideals. When Raytheon supports a candidate, the company wants the candidate to think well of them, and to listen to them when they are making decisions on legislation.

Would Raytheon support these candidates if they never were to know where the donation came from? Of course not, and that has always been the case. But the fact that Raytheon prioritizes what is effectively purchased access over democratic ideals is outrageous.

If I were still an employee, the company would hear from me on this issue, loud and clear. And, as I am still a stockholder, they will.

Stephen Polit

Belmont





Two retirees embarrassed by soulless move

We are retirees of the Raytheon Company, with a combined total of more than 77 years of service, and we are totally embarrassed to learn that the new post-merger Raytheon Technologies chose to fund members of Congress who are accomplices to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The current company leadership has sold the soul of the company for $186,000.

R. and S. McManus

Framingham





More notches in the gun belt of the military-industrial complex

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned the nation, in 1961, that “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex,” he must have had corporations like Raytheon and its CEO, Greg Hayes, in mind (“No tough 2021 for Raytheon,” Business, Jan. 3).

Hayes glibly expresses confidence that, despite a change in administration in Washington, Raytheon’s profits in the Middle East will not be affected. “Peace is not going to break out . . . any time soon,” he assured investors. The price of stock for Raytheon, as the Globe’s Pranshu Verma reports, supports Hayes’s optimism, having risen 25 percent in the last year.

Hayes now informs us we are losing the hypersonic missile race with the Chinese, and says, “The time to react is very, very short.” Apparently, Raytheon is so concerned that its patriotic message gets heard that it feels the need to spend nearly $13 million a year to get it across in Congress.

A real patriot might ask what the country loses when it spends nearly $800 billion a year — more than the next 10 countries combined — on a military industrial complex whose primary cheerleaders are those who profit the most from its maintenance and expansion.

John Callahan

Jamaica Plain





Corporate money talks, again

The fact that Raytheon is contributing money to obscure (at least to many of us in Massachusetts) members of Congress who won’t even uphold the Constitution and sit on committees with direct influence on Raytheon’s contracts is a perfect example of why the Citizens United decision was a horrible example of what’s gone wrong with the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, I will no longer be buying any more Patriot missiles from Raytheon.

Peter Soltz

Canton