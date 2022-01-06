Misery for Afghans and Haitians, with Biden presiding

Re “The cold wind, the warm sun, and the starving people of Afghanistan” (Opinion, Jan. 4): I am in complete agreement with H.D.S. Greenway that President Biden needs to lift sanctions against Afghanistan and do much more. Haven’t we already caused enough suffering for the Afghan people?

I also commend the Globe for publishing two opinion pieces last week — one an editorial, the other an op-ed — that called attention to the cruel and inhumane decision to deport Haitian migrants back to Haiti. Biden needs to change that policy and instead fund and support the many organizations around Boston and the rest of the country that are ready to help and welcome Haitian migrants.