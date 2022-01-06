Anna Foley helps Andover girls’ basketball ‘visualize success’ vs. Dracut

“We just try to visualize success, whatever speed bumps or adversity could come our way during the game and handle that wave or punch,” said Hibino. “We made a little run in the third quarter. We had a lot of contributors. We made some big shots, big rebounds. That’s a really, really good team. There was no quit in them.”

Third-ranked Andover dominated the third quarter, 21-7, to pull away in a 56-43 win over No. 12 Dracut in a clash of ranked Merrimack Valley Conference teams.

Trailing at halftime, 20-17, Andover coach Alan Hibino knew his girls’ basketball team needed to make some adjustments. Once the Warriors took a two point lead early in the third quarter, he repeatedly shouted the same phrase: “Visualize success.”

Making an impact every minute she was on the floor, junior Anna Foley led the Warriors with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocked shots.

“We had a conversation during a study hall yesterday — she contributes in so many ways besides scoring,” said Hibino. “She’ll get her points, but she fills the stat sheet. The best thing is she settles everybody on the court. She’s a leader with her presence, a leader with her voice, and a leader with the way that she’s able to be a stabilizing force for us.”

Clearly, the crowd knew that Foley was the superstar for Andover (4-0). As she lined up for her first free throw of the game, jeers of “Overrated!” could be heard in the Dracut gymnasium. Foley tuned out the noise of the raucous partisan crowd en route to a game-changing performance.

“I think my role has grown over the past couple of years,” said Foley. “This year, along with the seniors, I’ve really enjoyed stepping up and being able to talk more. Just to be a stable force, being disciplined and that relaxing force in the back that my teammates can depend on. Early on, I missed a couple layups, but I kept going.”

Junior Amelia Hanscom showcased an array of post moves, finishing with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Michaela Buckley ran the offense, navigating the Warriors through the Middies’ daunting press and traps. The sophomore finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals., diving on the hardwood for loose balls.

Junior Ashlee Talbot led Dracut (4-1) with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals.

Bridgewater-Raynham 67, Durfee 41 — Sophomore Reese Bartlett (17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals) and senior Dana Possick (14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) led the charge as the Trojans (4-1) stormed to a Southeast Conference win.

Burlington 47, Wakefield 37 — Junior Alivyn Pena poured in 27 points and freshman Savanna Scali had 11 as the Red Devils (2-5) dealt the Warriors (7-1) their first loss in the Middlesex League matchup.

Holbrook 52, Diman 51 — Olivia Hingston converted a putback at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs (4-2) to the Mayflower win.

Norwood 72, Ashland 27 — Sophomore guard/forward Alexa Coras scored 15 points off the bench for the unbeaten Mustangs (5-0) in the nonleague victory.

Reading 57, Arlington 15 — The Rockets (5-3) soared past the Spy Ponders (1-4) behind 22 points from Jackie Malley, along with 10 points each from junior guard Jess Malley and senior Ciara Keane in the Middlesex Liberty Division win.

Wilmington 55, Melrose 51 — Eva Boudreau and Jess Collins tallied 14 points apiece and Liz Spizuoco added 10 points in the Middlesex League road win for the Wildcats (4-3).

Boys’ basketball

Dracut 72, Billerica 70 — Adrian Torres netted his 1,000th point in a 29-point performance. But it was the senior’s steal, and then dish with four seconds left that set up Christopher Ouko (24 points) for the winner at the buzzer that lifted the visiting Middies (4-3, 3-0 MVC) to the thrilling Merrimack Valley Conference win. Dracut escaped with the victory after leading by 14, 65-51, entering the fourth quarter. “We had the opportunity to put [Billerica] away, but the wheels fell off a little bit,” said Dracut coach Brian Myers. “We lacked composure and credit to Billerica, they put the pressure on well.” Torres finished with 10 steals, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Arlington 65, Reading 45 — Junior Marques Jean Jacques (20 points), senior captain Will Tsafack (16), and freshman James Dingman (14) paced the Spy Ponders (3-3) to the Middlesex win.

Burlington 70, Wakefield 66 — Junior guard Eric Sekyaya (23 points), sophomore guard/forward Cedric Rodriguez (21 points) and senior forward Logan Ciulla (10 points) led the Red Devils (6-2) in the Middlesex Freedom Division victory.

Cardinal Spellman 59, Cathedral 58 — Junior forward Jaydan Exalus capped a 41-pound, 10-rebound performance with the go-ahead free throw with 20 seconds left to give the Cardinals (1-5) the Catholic Central League victory.

Durfee 65, Bridgewater-Raynham 59 — Senior guard Jevon Holley scored 28 points to lead the Hilltoppers (4-1) to the Southeast Conference win. Sophomore guard Jeyden Espinal (10 points) and junior guard/forward Jaleale Simmons (9 points) also helped Durfee open conference play on a winning note. Luke Berry led B-R with 16 points.

Stoneham 67, Lynnfield 38 — Colin Farren (22 points), Jack Bunnell (21 points), and Pete Godfrey (18 rebounds) powered the visiting the Spartans (3-4).

Girls’ hockey

Andover 2, Methuen/Tewksbury 1 — Senior forward Lauren Adams tied the game with nine minutes to go, and junior forward Eliza O’Sullivan buried the winner with two minutes left, as the Golden Warriors (4-1-0) completed the third-period comeback for MVC/DCL win at the Breakaway Ice Center.

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 88, Advanced Math and Science 72 — Senior co-captain Coleman Hostage (50 and 100 freestyle) and sophomore Brandon Yan (100 individual medley and 100 backstroke) were dual winners for the undefeated Eagles (5-0).

Girls’ swimming

Advanced Math and Science 64, Algonquin 50 — Jada Goa earned wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for the Eagles. Senior co-captains Monica Doherty (1-meter dive, 100 backstroke) and Leona Sungkharom (50, 100 freestyle) had two wins each for Algonquin.

Nauset 116, Sandwich 66 — Kaitlin Bohannon, Nina Mako, Brynn Morris and Alexia Colella qualified for the state meet in the 200 freestyle relay, while Bohannon and Mako qualified in individual events as well for Nauset.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this report.







