Bengals will rest quarterback Joe Burrow in season finale Sunday

Burrow, in his second season, is among the league leaders in passing yards (4,611), touchdowns (34), and passer rating (108.3).

The Bengals clinched the AFC North, but their playoff seeding is still up for grabs. They are the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Quarterback Joe Burrow , who has a sore right knee and sore little finger on his throwing hand, will not play in the Bengals’ season finale at Cleveland Sunday. Backup Brandon Allen will play instead.

Also, Cincinnati placed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the COVID-19 list. Earlier in the week, the Bengals placed running back Joe Mixon, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain on the COVID-19 list.

Bears QB Fields on COVID list

The Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, likely sidelining him for the finale and ending his rookie season.

The Bears expected Fields to start at Minnesota Sunday after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. That plan is now in doubt.

It's been an up-and-down season for Fields, who has shown promising flashes and room to improve while dealing with injuries.

Fields has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards. He has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) to go with a 73.2 passer rating.

Chicago is 2-8 in the games he has started, dropping seven straight with him in the lineup since wins over Detroit and Las Vegas in Weeks 4 and 5.

In other COVID news:

▪ A day after rookie Micah Parsons went on the COVID-19 list, the Cowboys placed offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown on the list going into Saturday’s game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

▪ The Colts placed veteran safety Andrew Sendejo on the COVID-19 list, leaving them without a key defender as they try to clinch a playoff spot at Jacksonville.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely out

The Chiefs likely will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the second straight week when they visit the Broncos Saturday in their crucial regular-season finale.

Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of a romp over the Steelers Dec. 26. The Chiefs first feared he had broken his collarbone, but more tests came back negative and they hope to have him back for the playoffs.

When the Chiefs play will be decided this week. The AFC West champions need to beat the Broncos and hope the Titans lose in Houston Sunday to climb back into the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye. Otherwise, they would play next week in the wild-card round of the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.