Boston City League plans to resume play Monday after COVID pause

The department said the league-wide pause would continue until at least Jan. 10 — and barring any major operational shifts with Boston Public Schools — practices will resume on Monday with games starting again on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

In a statement, BPS Athletics wrote that multiple athletic programs in the Boston City League had gone on pause individually since the winter season began on Nov. 29.

Athletics in Boston Public Schools are set to resume next week, as originally projected when administrators decided to pause all athletic competitions and practices on Dec. 24 due to a rise in COVID cases.

Approximately 92 scheduled varsity events were cancelled or postponed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 11. Competition resumes in the Boston City League on Wednesday with five boys’ and girls’ basketball games, three boys’ and girls’ hockey games, two wrestling meets, and an indoor track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.

So far, five basketball games scheduled for Jan. 11 have been rescheduled for later in January or February.

Greater Boston League

On Monday, the Greater Boston League announced a five-day pause on practices and competitions in the hopes that student-athletes who tested positive for COVID would have a chance to move past the contagious stage by the end of the week.

The pause was also designed to monitor any cases that arise during that five-day period so that contact tracing might be able to limit the spread throughout programs.

Per GBL Chair and Malden athletic director Charlie Conefrey, the league is on track to resume practices Saturday as originally planned. Competitions will resume next Tuesday.