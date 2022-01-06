Bruins lose a wild one to visiting Minnesota

A 3-2 loss to the Wild was the Bruins’ first setback since Dec. 16, four games ago, and dropped them to 17-11-2. The Bruins remain at the edge of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, solid but nothing spectacular.

But trailing by a goal midway through Thursday’s third period against the Minnesota Wild, Cassidy reunited his best trio. It didn’t offer the spark he might have hoped. Despite the best efforts of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Pastrnak, the comeback fire fizzled.

Bruce Cassidy’s experiment, splitting David Pastrnak from the No. 1 line to increase scoring balance, worked well. The Bruins scored 14 goals in three games, with 13 different names credited for the strikes.

They also gave Minnesota (20-10-2), which had lost five in a row after winning eight straight, a boost. In his NHL debut, Millis native and Boston College product Matt Boldy scored his first NHL goal, which stood up as the winner and earned him first star.

The Bruins’ loss wasn’t for lack of effort, particularly on the part of the top-liners. The group combined for 19 of the Bruins’ 38 shots. A diving backcheck by Pastrnak kept the Bruins’ comeback hopes alive, saving a potential goal during a two on one. The sniper, rounding out his game of late, laid out to deflect a Kevin Fiala pass to Mats Zuccarello. Marchand scored a goal earlier in the game and was his usual physical self. Bergeron (assist) was at less than his best, taking two penalties, but had a golden bid in the final seconds.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 of 30 shots, on a day Tuukka Rask returned to the Black and Gold fold, but he was foiled by Kaapo Kahkonen (36 saves).

The Bruins were missing the 24-plus minutes of Charlie McAvoy on the back end, hampering every area. Boston had to kill eight penalties and had five power plays. McAvoy would have been a factor in all, plus heavy even-strength minutes.

Some other observations from the game:

▪ The Bruins trailed, 3-2, after two periods. Boldy, in front of more than a dozen family, friends, and former college teammates, scored his first career goal in the second period to give Minnesota a two-goal lead. Boldy, who before Thursday hadn’t skated at TD Garden since his most recent Beanpot, took a cross-seam pass from Marcus Foligno and buried it upstairs.

▪ Some three minutes after Boldy’s strike, Marchand cut the deficit to one with a power-play putback at 15:35 of the second. Marchand, who had a penalty-kill breakaway in the first poke-checked away by Kahkonen, leads the Bruins with 12 goals.

▪ All the goals through two periods were scored on the power play, or directly after (Boldy). The teams combined for 36 minutes in penalties, including a season-high 21 for the Bruins.

The Wild were 2 for 7 on the power play, tying a season high in PPGs allowed for the Bruins. It was the fourth time in 30 games they allowed two in a game. Disappointing for Boston, which was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill in its two previous games.

▪ Hard to tell where it started, but the teams were angry at each other. Trent Frederic was in the middle of it.

The agitator-in-training had 16 minutes in penalties. Late in the first, he ripped off Zuccarello’s helmet in a scrum. The temperature turned up in the second, Frederic stirred up more trouble by boarding Kirill Kaprizov, knocking him out of the game with an apparent right shoulder injury. When the Wild came to their star’s defense, Frederic offered a beatdown to Dmitry Kulikov.

Frederic paid for it 1:12 into the third. He took a decisive loss in a fight with Foligno, who was barking at him at the end of the second period.

▪ Taylor Hall opened the scoring at 6:35 of the first, sneaking through a one-timer from the left circle during four-on-three play. That came after Boston, its power play coming in on an 0-for-14 skid, nearly wasted a full five on three via concurrent minors on the Wild. But it was Hall’s seventh of the season. He has 15 goals in 46 games with Boston, after two in 37 last year in Buffalo.

▪ The Wild got it back, times two. With Marchand (holding) and Brandon Carlo (interference) in the box, Kaprizov scored on a one-timer, in the same spot as Hall. Off a faceoff — Bergeron was thrown out of the dot — Nico Sturm tipped a Jonas Brodin point shot to make it 2-1.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.