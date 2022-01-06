Caden Connors, Nick Dicioccio give Tewksbury boys’ hockey a pair of game-changing, puck-moving defensemen

At the high school level, being able to put one such player on the ice is a luxury for a coach.

In the modern game of hockey, the puck-moving defenseman has become a valuable commodity. Think of the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy , or even Cale Makar or Adam Fox — all young NHL star blue liners who honed their skills locally in college.

Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty can rely on production from any of his forward lines, and believes junior goalie Ben O’Keefe is as good as any he has had in his 21 seasons behind the bench. But watch the Redmen play, and defensemen Caden Connorsand Nick Dicioccio stand out.

“They’re very talented,” Doherty said following Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Lincoln-Sudbury, a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 rival. The Redmen were a bit depleted on the blue line, so Doherty leaned heavily on Connors — a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound senior captain – and Dicioccio, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior.

“We’ve got some younger kids jumping out with them. I’d like to see them move the puck a little quicker, at times, but [Connors is] big, he’s strong, he’s got great hands, he sees the ice well. And Dicioccio’s got the same thing, great hands and speed. They’re two very good defensemen.”

Doherty says senior Justin Rooney, who was out of the lineup Wednesday, is a third key piece to the defense. Connors and Dicioccio were paired together to start the game, but also frequently took turns skating alongside sophomores Cullen Mangan and Cooper Robillard.

“It’s a key of emphasis for us to communicate when we’re on the ice, constantly switching,” Connors said.

Connors scored the final goal in Wednesday’s win, in which the No. 11 Redmen (5-0) got scoring from all three lines — seniors Aaron Connelly and Sean Lane, and sophomores Matthew Cooke and Jeremy Insogna. Senior captain Jason Cooke also had several opportunities, including a breakaway that was denied.

“We’ve got three pretty good lines,” Doherty said. “Most teams, that third line they rely on them to give a little bit of a rest. We rely on our guys to play hard to try to create some scoring opportunities, [and] obviously try to protect the defensive zone. And they do that, and they did that well.”

Added Connors: “We have so much talent. Our depth is what makes us such a good team.”

Marlborough, MA: 01-05-22: Tewksbury defenseman Nick DiCioccio is pictured during pre game warmups. Tewksbury took on Lincoln-Sudbury in a boy’s high school hockey game at the New England Sports Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That depth allows Connors and Dicioccio to be mindful of their defensive responsibilities, and both are difficult to beat off the rush and solid in their end of the ice. But there are times when the green light flashes and they take over.

In an early season matchup with Newton South, it was a scorelessgame late in the second period when Dicioccio picked off a pass in the neutral zone, skated in and fired a shot on net, then scored on the rebound. Moments later, Connors went end to end, cut to the net and flipped a shot home. Tewksbury won the game, 2-1.

“I like to join the rush,” Connors said, “but it’s about picking the time to do it, and when doing it you’ve got to put it in or get a good effort on goal.”

Tewksbury figures to be one of the top contenders in Division 2 this season. Connors and his fellow seniors were freshmen when the Redmen won the D2 North title in 2019, ultimately losing to Canton in the state final at the Garden.

“I feel this is the best team we’ve had in four years,” Connors said. “This is a really good win for us, to set the tone for the rest of the year.”

Ice chips

▪ When Pierce Blaeser is done with hockey season, he can be found on the lacrosse field for St. John’s Prep. But sometimes, the skills from both sports come together at the same time for one highlight reel moment.

In Monday’s win over Bishop Guertin at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, the Eagles senior captain pulled off what has become known in hockey circles as the “lacrosse goal.” With the puck behind the net during a power play early in the second period, and with Guertin’s four players otherwise occupied defending his Eagles teammates, Blaeser quickly scooped the puck on his stick and reached around the post from behind, tucking it over the unsuspecting goalie’s right shoulder.

“Ever since middle school, I’ve been working on moves like that,” Blaeser said. “I’ve pulled it off in spring games, summer games, even this past fall. I’ve always been dreaming to do it in a varsity game.”

The move has gained popularity with the younger generation, having been pulled off a handful of times by Carolina Hurricanes young star Andrei Svechnikov. However, Blaeser said his inspiration came from the originator of what is known as “the Michigan” – after the Wolverines’ Mike Legg first scored with it in a 1996 NCAA tournament game.

“I was in sixth grade and I was watching YouTube highlights,” said Blaeser — whose father, Jack, played for the Prep (1984) and later at Brown. His uncles Bart and Jeff also played for the Eagles in the 1980s.

Blaeser’s brother, junior Cole, also was on the ice along with fellow senior captain Tommy Sarni, and he said the three occasionally work on various trick moves in practice. All three are lefthanded shooters, but Blaeser found himself with a clean sheet of ice and in the opportune spot.

“It all happens so quick,” he said. “You have to see what the goalie’s reaction is. I think he was thinking I would pass it out to Sarni.”

But Blaeser, who said he prides himself as a full-ice player, has been working to become more of a goal scorer. Mission accomplished, with style.

“It was a great moment for me,” he said.

▪ Silver Lake picked up its first win over Duxbury in 25 years as Mark Kelleher scored with 3 seconds left in overtime to give the Lakers a 2-1 win Wednesday night at Hobomock Ice Arena. Silver Lake’s last win in the series was in 1997, when current coach Dan Scott was a senior and both were in the Atlantic Coast League. The teams didn’t meet for much of the early part of the century as Duxbury played an independent schedule before returning to the Patriot League in 2012.

▪ Wilmington also broke a long head-to-head drought this week with its 4-1 win over Burlington. It was the Wildcats’ first in the Middlesex League series since 2013 — the year Steve Scanlon’steam won the second of back-to-back Division 2 state titles.

Games to watch

Friday, Hingham vs. Catholic Memorial, 6 p.m. (Babson Skating Center, Wellesley) – Postponed from Monday night, the Harbormen and Knights will try again at a different venue.

Saturday, St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian, 5:50 p.m. (Canton Ice House) – It’s a big one for the visiting Eagles, already 0-1 in the Catholic Conference, if they have any hope of chasing down the defending champion Hawks.

Saturday, Masconomet at Gloucester, 6 p.m. (Dorothy Talbot Rink) – This is the early season game to watch in the Northeastern Conference as Masco will try to slow down the Fishermen’s high-flying offense.

Wednesday, Arlington at Belmont, 5 p.m. (Skip Viglirolo Rink) – The Spy Ponders also open the week against Hingham on Sunday, but the marquee matchup could be a Middlesex Liberty showdown of unbeaten top-10 teams.

Wednesday, Sandwich at Falmouth, 7 p.m. (Falmouth Ice Arena) – The visiting Blue Knights pushed the Clippers to the limits a year ago in the Cape & Islands with a 1-1 tie and 2-1 loss.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.