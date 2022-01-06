Celtics continue to have trouble scoring late in games, a problem that should have been solved long ago

It was a nightmare because the Celtics had every chance to prevail, but the offense sputtered at the most crucial times. Missed layups, turnovers with players trying to spin low-percentage passes, or just clanging contested jumpers were the culprits.

But here we are. The Celtics lost again Wednesday night, a 99-97 decision to the Spurs, when Jaylen Brown missed a potential tying layup at the buzzer, a scene from one of those bad 1980s basketball movies.

Having two of the game’s premier scorers, the Celtics shouldn’t have trouble getting buckets late in games. They shouldn’t be so offensively predictable. They shouldn’t have to play hero ball in the final seconds.

The Celtics have trouble scoring when it counts, evidenced by fourth-quarter collapses against the 76ers, Bucks, and Timberwolves over the past few weeks. It’s an issue that doesn’t seem close to being solved.

Coach Ime Udoka has to devise plays or rotations to make scoring easier for Jayson Tatum and Brown, and those two have to flip being blitzed or double teamed into easy buckets for teammates. Everybody is at fault here.

Jaylen Brown glides to the basket for two points in the first half of Wednesday's game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It’s not always [Tatum and Brown], it’s about them using that aggressiveness from the other team to get guys shots as well,” Udoka said. “Teams are basically almost blitzing, double-teaming them. They’ve got to find the pocket [to pass], and we had a few turnovers trying to do that. When a team is trying to take them out of the game, they’ve got to help the others and guys have got to make plays behind it.”

Udoka’s primary goal this season has been trying to turn Brown and Tatum into playmakers. But they need help in that transition.

“We’ve got to make teams pay,” Brown said. “You can’t just be out there playing basketball. We’ve got to read the game a little bit better. I smoked a [expletive] layup. But we’ll come back [Thursday].”

Brown and Tatum were 4 for 11 from the field in the final quarter with zero assists. What’s more, the Celtics had just three assists on 10 baskets in the fourth. Their two post players — Robert Williams and Al Horford — did not attempt a shot. Dennis Schröder went 3 for 6 in the final period, but it’s highly questionable as to whether the Celtics’ fourth-quarter offense is productive with him as the main ballhandler.

Dennis Schroder looks for an opening Wednesday against the Spurs. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Schröder as the point guard turns Marcus Smart into a scorer, and that’s not the role the Celtics want. Smart was 1 for 4 in the fourth quarter with no assists. He made a difference with two steals and a blocked shot, but offensively he was in an ill-fitting role.

Brown said the remedy may be to allow Horford and Williams to serve as playmakers and passers, taking the big man away from the basket and turning the Celtics’ offense into one with more ball movement and man movement than one-on-one play.

Brown scored 30 points, but just 2 in the fourth quarter. Tatum scored 6 points in the fourth but went scoreless for the final 7:57. Opposing teams realize the best way to beat the Celtics is to force someone besides Tatum or Brown to hit open shots, and most of the time it doesn’t happen. There have been occasions where Schröder has taken over games in the final minutes, but not often enough to make the offense any less predictable.

This has been an issue for weeks, and the Celtics have yet to make major adjustments, and that’s on Udoka.

“I like playing through the bigs, I like playing through Al and Rob,” Brown said. “I think those guys are great playmakers depending on how teams guard us. That’s the way to get better looks at easier baskets rather than having to be isolation and everything is a tough drive and kick. We’ve got to stick with that. We like to have the ball in our hands, but playing through some of those guys is good for us and good for our team.”

Jaylen Brown complains to the officials during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It’s baffling that the Celtics are still facing these issues so deep into the season. Udoka was supposed to spend the summer devising schemes to maximize the talents of Tatum and Brown so this team could get off to a fast start. Instead, the Celtics are at midseason trying to figure out how two of the league’s top 10 scorers can score when it counts.

This quandary should have been solved months ago. And there appears to be no clear-cut solution. Do Tatum and Brown need to be more selfless down the stretch? Yes. Does Udoka need to call better plays with adjusted rotations? Yes.

The Celtics are a fun team to watch when the ball is going through the hoop, but they are hard on the eyes in the fourth quarter, when the game counts, when the best players emerge. Neither Tatum nor Brown has proven he is consistently reliable in the final minutes of games, in the same category as the Currys, Morants, Durants, Antetokounmpos or Youngs.

It’s Udoka’s responsibility to bring the best out of this duo, and so far his has been a three-quarter plan.

“There’s no broad answers, late-game situations are all about recognition,” Tatum said. “There’s a handful of close games this year, a couple of games we wish we could have back. We might have six or seven more wins. We’re not too far, but we have to try to figure it out now.”

It seems this should have been figured out months ago.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.