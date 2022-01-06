EMass boys’ hockey: Gloucester’s Jack Costanzo headlines Players of the Week

Thomas Argento, Acton-Boxborough — Things could have gone awry in overtime Wednesday as A-B went on a penalty kill, but the senior forward scored shorthanded to ice a 5-4 win over Newton South. Argento also had two assists in the win.

Kaden Bono, Plymouth North — The sophomore was on his game Wednesday night, posting the shutout as the Eagles stunned Patriot League rival Marshfield, 3-0.

Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The Fishermen senior captain makes his second appearance in as many weeks, and for good reason. Costanzo had four goals in an 8-5 win over Lynnfield, then made it three straight hat tricks Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Beverly.