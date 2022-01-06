EMass boys’ hockey: Gloucester’s Jack Costanzo headlines Players of the Week

Thomas Argento, Acton-Boxborough — Things could have gone awry in overtime Wednesday as A-B went on a penalty kill, but the senior forward scored shorthanded to ice a 5-4 win over Newton South. Argento also had two assists in the win.
Kaden Bono, Plymouth North — The sophomore was on his game Wednesday night, posting the shutout as the Eagles stunned Patriot League rival Marshfield, 3-0.
Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The Fishermen senior captain makes his second appearance in as many weeks, and for good reason. Costanzo had four goals in an 8-5 win over Lynnfield, then made it three straight hat tricks Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Beverly.
Cam Fici, Belmont — The Marauders junior also appears for the second time this season, as Fici had a hat trick in a 4-1 win Sunday over Franklin, then two more goals in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Winchester.
Joseph Kranefuss, Stoneham — The senior captain’s goal with 6.3 seconds left capped the Spartans’ comeback to beat Masconomet and win the JL11 Holiday Classic. Kranefuss also scored in wins over Melrose (5-2) and Burlington (3-0).
AJ Sacco, Masconomet — His hat trick sparked Masco’s 4-1 win Sunday over Bishop Fenwick, and the sophomore also had a goal and two assists Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Swampscott.
