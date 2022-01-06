Knicks’ RJ Barrett hits buzzer-beater as Celtics collapse in second half

Boston responded behind Jayson Tatum (36 points) with an 18-8 run to extend the lead to 81-61, and the Madison Square Garden fans pelted the home team with boos after a 24-second clock violation.

The Knicks were the aggressors in the third quarter, making two separate runs at the Celtics to make the game suspenseful. RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier (41 points) began the period with consecutive 3-pointers and the Celtics’ lead was down to 10.

RJ Barrett made a 25-foot bank shot, and the Knicks rallied from a 16-point half-time deficit to send the Celtics to their second straight loss, 108-105, Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

That reaction appeared to change the game.

The Knicks used Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle to end the quarter on a 16-3 run to cut the Boston lead to 7, and the Celtics had lost all of their confidence. Shots were missed, turnovers made and defensive mistakes increased.

The first 10 minutes of the second period was a best-case scenario situation for coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics were stifling on defense, holding the trio of Barrett, Randle and Alec Burks to 1-for-16 shooting at one point while the 3-balls were falling for the offense.

Boston began the period on 13-for-18 shooting and 8 of 11 from the 3-point line as Tatum and Dennis Schröder got hot, combining for five 3-pointers in the period. The Celtics raced to a 57-32 lead after a Schröder 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the second quarter.

The Knicks, however, would respond with a 15-6 run to end the half, cutting the Celtics’ lead to 16 and seizing the momentum. New York scored 8 points in the final 1:05 after a series of missed Celtics shots and turnovers.

The Celtics were 15-for-23 shooting in the second period overall with Tatum scoring 15 of their 38 points. The Celtics led, 63-47, at halftime.

Yet, with their history of blowing leads, the Celtics knew it would take just as productive of a second half to earn a victory.

The Celtics were coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season when they lost, 99-97, to the San Antonio Spurs as forward Jaylen Brown missed a potential tying layup at the buzzer. Yet, they were brimming with energy at the outset Thursday, jumping out to a 19-6 lead behind 12 points from Brown.

Brown, who scored a combined 80 points in his past two games, carried the Celtics early but their offense slowed in the second half of the first period. The Knicks responded with a 12-7 run to end the period, with former Celtic Evan Fournier tallying 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Tatum went without a field goal in his second game back from COVID-19 protocol, converting only two free throws in the last minute of the period. But he contributed three assists as the Celtics had seven of their nine made baskets, a good sign for their sometimes stagnant offense.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.