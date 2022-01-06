Like the Bruins, the Celtics can trace a lot of their current problems to the draft

The Celtics possessed a treasure chest of draft choices from 2014-20, a rare collection of NBA assets. They clutched them tightly, like cherished keepsakes, but didn’t end up with enough valuables outside of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — back-to-back No. 3 overall picks in 2017 and 2016. As with Marcus Smart, there were some big plays but far too many misses. That’s why it’s unclear what the Celtics are and how they move forward to hoisting Banner No. 18.

It must be a TD Garden thing, because both teams can trace their current state of mediocrity and uncertainty about how to turn the corner to title contention to coming up short in the draft.

There’s a team that calls TD Garden home that remains stunted by its failings in the draft and a frustrating inability to capitalize on its core. The Bruins definitely fit that description, but I’m talking about their Causeway Street cohabitants, the Celtics.

After Wednesday’s stomach-churning loss to the Spurs, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “I don’t feel like we took advantage of opportunities we had.” He was talking about one game; the sentiment applies to the entire organization.

If you’re searching for the source of the Celtics’ struggles, you can trace it back to failing to cash in enough on their bounty of draft picks. Too many picks were wasted on ordinary or not impactful NBA players — James Young, R.J. Hunter, Guerschon Yabusele, Ante Zizic, etc. — and there was too much unwillingness to part with first-rounders for established players. The Celtics also hoarded second-round picks, making 13 selections since 2015 with not a Malcolm Brogdon or Terance Mann in the bunch.

The Celtics owned multiple first-round picks in five of the eight NBA Drafts since 2014, thanks in large part to fleecing the Nets for ossifying versions of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. But now the draft asset well is officially dry. Hope is in short supply as well.

What’s left is a top-heavy hoops collective struggling to put the proper pieces around Tatum and Brown.

The picking and player-development struggles of the Bruins are well-documented. Should we go over whiffing on three consecutive first-round picks in 2015 for the zillionth time? Warmth is radiating from the seat of Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. But the Celtics seem to, well, skate on a parquet pipeline that has produced too few players with far more chances.

Sweeney can’t slide by on nailing the picks of David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy the way the Celtics do on Tatum and Brown.

That raises the question of whether the Celtics have the proper front office composition. The front office is largely the same except Brad Stevens is sitting in Danny Ainge’s chair. Is that a good thing?

The Celtics’ basketball operations group is respected around the league, especially vice president of basketball operations and general counsel Mike Zarren, who has turned down GM jobs. But Ainge’s son Austin is still assistant GM and Dave Lewin is still director of player personnel.

The Green kept the band together and just changed lead singers. Perhaps the front office could benefit from a fresh set of eyes and a fresh voice.

In fairness, the Celtics were beset by some bad luck with the Sacramento (2019) and Memphis (2020) picks landing at the end of the lottery because of unexpected improvement from the Kings and unexpected lottery luck for Memphis, moving up to land Ja Morant in 2019. The Celtics ended up with the No. 14 overall pick both times — Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith.

Like this Celtics team, it’s not all bad. It’s just not enough.

The Celtics should take a bow for hitting on Robert Williams with the 27th pick in 2018. Williams was a lottery-level talent that teams passed on because of questions about his maturity and work ethic. He’s a successful roll of the dice.

Danny the Dealer swindled the 76ers into taking Markelle Fultz in 2017 while the Celtics slipped down to No. 3 to take Tatum and copped the Sacramento selection. Simply dodging the disaster of picking Fultz was a scouting triumph.

The selection of Brown was roundly booed by Celtics fans in 2016. Brown is the best player from that draft. Power forward Grant Williams (first round, 2019) looks like a solid piece and leads the team in 3-point shooting.

However, overall, there was too much squandering of opportunities and overrating of assets. The Desmond Bane Mistake is a prime example.

Buckle up and bear with me: The Celtics had eight picks in the 2016 draft, including three first-rounders (Brown, Yabusele, and Zizic). They traded two players they selected in the second round (Deyonta Davis and Rade Zagorac) to Memphis for a 2019 first-rounder that originally belonged to the Clippers.

That pick ended up being No. 20 overall — one of three first-rounders the Celtics owned in 2019. The other two yielded Langford and Grant Williams (No. 22 overall).

The Celtics used No. 20 to take Matisse Thybulle for the 76ers, trading him for No. 24 overall pick Ty Jerome and a second-rounder the Celtics turned into dud Carsen Edwards. Then they flipped Aron Baynes and Jerome to Phoenix for a 2020 first-round pick that originally belonged to the Bucks.

Don’t let those eyes glaze over; almost there …

In 2020, they used said Phoenix pick to select Bane for Memphis (30th overall) with the final of three first-rounders after taking Nesmith and Payton Pritchard (No. 26 overall). They swapped Bane to Memphis in a three-team deal that allowed them to shed the contract of Enes Freedom (nee Kanter) while picking up 2023 and 2025 second-round picks.

Bane, who is averaging 17.4 points per game this season, has the second-highest win share (6.1) from the 2020 draft. He’s exactly what the Celtics need — a floor-spacer who drills 41.6 percent of his threes.

The Celtics ended up with nothing better than what they started with in the superfluous second-rounders.

That’s why Wednesday’s loss to the Spurs on Brown’s missed layup is a microcosm of the state of the franchise.

The Celtics put themselves in position to convert, but they’ve come up empty too often to go anywhere.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.