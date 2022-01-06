Novak Djokovic’s family, Serbian president slam Australia for COVID-19 deportation stance

The family of Novak Djokovic accused Australia of trying to deny the top world tennis star a record 10th Grand Slam victory there, and his country’s president denounced what he called a “political campaign” over Covid-19 protocols. Djokovic’s lawyers mounted a legal challenge against Australia’s decision to hold him at a hotel used for detaining refugees and expel him after federal officials overruled a state vaccine exemption for the tennis star that sparked a national uproar. Due to compete in the Australian Open this month, the Serbian player offered insufficient proof to enter the country under current pandemic rules, the Australian Border Force said Thursday. While he was earlier granted a medical exemption to enter the state of Victoria, the federal government revoked that after officials questioned the athlete for hours at Melbourne Airport. Djokovic will remain in detention following a court’s decision to adjourn his appeal to a visa cancellation, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The court will resume proceedings Monday morning.

The scheduled game between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols ... The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for at least a month due to a hand injury that will require surgery, the team said . The team said Schwartz will miss four to six weeks.

BASKETBALL

Utah’s Rudy Gobert tests positive again

The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Wizard broadcaster apologizes for Kevin Porter Jr. remark

Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor apologized for a reference to Houston player Kevin Porter Jr.’s father on Wednesday night’s broadcast. Porter made a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to beat the Wizards 114-111. Consor said: “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.” Porter’s father reportedly pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenager in 1993. Consor said he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter...The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins, a little over a month after signing the veteran center.

OLYMPICS

Dani Loeb hopeful ski equipment returned before qualifying

Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb says she’s optimistic that police are able to recover her custom skis, helmet, jackets, and other gear stolen in Atlanta now that two suspects are in custody. The two men were arrested this week, but police haven’t said whether they’ve been able to recover the gear belonging to Loeb, a member of the US National Ski Team. She’s hoping to get the items back before Wednesday, when she will try to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

MISCELLANY

Pep Guardiola finalist for FIFA best coach award

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was joined by the coach who beat him in the 2021 Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, on the FIFA shortlist to be named best in the world ....Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is transferring to Auburn. The junior posted on Twitter he has committed to play for the Tigers. His best game came in an upset of No. 1 Alabama when he passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns ... The New York Times reported Thursday that the company is buying the Athletic, the subscription-based sports-journalism start-up, in a deal valued at around $550 million. The two sides reportedly had been in talks for months over an acquisition ... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations. Midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala also tested positive at Nsimalen Airport in Yaounde, the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.