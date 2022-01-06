fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL: Penguins 6, Flyers 2

Penguins belt depleted Flyers for 10th straight victory

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press,Updated January 6, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart denied the Penguins' Jake Guentzel here, but Guentzel scored two goals.
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart denied the Penguins' Jake Guentzel here, but Guentzel scored two goals.Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time in franchise history, getting two goals each from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel to beat the depleted Philadelphia Flyers, 6-2, Thursday night.

The Penguins won the second game of a back-to-back and haven’t lost since Dec. 1 against Edmonton. The Penguins won five games during the streak on the road and can think about the team record of 17 straight set over March-April 1993. The Penguins also won 15 straight games in March 2013 and have winning streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games, all since 1999.

The 29-year-old Rust has keyed the recent surge with seven goals in the last three games since he returned from an 11-game absence with an undisclosed injury. He scored a power-play goal in the first period — with an assist from noted Flyers tormentor Sidney Crosby — and then added his ninth goal of the season just 2:34 later to make it 2-0. Rust recorded a hat trick and had five points against San Jose on Sunday.

Guentzel scored against Carter Hart to make it 3-0 in the first, giving the forward a point in each of his last 16 games. Guentzel scored again with 9:40 left in the game for a 5-1 lead.

The Penguins played a Flyers team ravaged with injuries and even more players in the COVID-19 protocol. The Flyers had six players in the protocol, including top-point scorer and team captain Claude Giroux, defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Travis Konecny. The NHL postponed Thursday’s game between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks.

Yet the Flyers played on and lost their fourth straight game.


