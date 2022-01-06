Should Celtics’ big men be used more as playmakers? Jaylen Brown says yes

“At times you want the balance of doing what (Brown and Tatum) do really well but also getting the team involved,” Udoka said. “At times at the end of the game when you’re going equal opportunity (in having the ball) you run the risk of someone that you may not want to have the ball, having the ball at times. But it also breeds ball movement and body movement, which has been successful over the last few games when we do it well.”

That, according to Brown, would create better ball movement and prevent traps and blitzes of Brown and Jayson Tatum when they have the ball in isolation situations. Coach Ime Udoka said he was open to that idea and he had actually implemented such a game plan in recent weeks.

NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown suggested after another frustrating Celtics loss and fourth-quarter offensive struggle that the team should consider making big men Robert Williams and Al Horford more playmakers.

The Celtics are 18th in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring but 26th in field goal percentage and 27th in 3-point percentage. They are 11th in field goal attempts in the fourth period, meaning they are taking enough shots down the stretch but they’re not making them.

Advertisement

“It’s a balance there, depending on who’s on the floor and who’s rolling (to the basket), a lot of times we want to get specific guys specific looks,” Udoka said. “At the same time (teams) are loading up heavily on those guys. So the team aspect of the ball movement stuff that got us the lead or helped us get there, we gotta stick with those at times. Not as much isolation pick-and-roll.”

Two minute report

The NBA reviewed several calls in the frantic last two minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Spurs and the league said all of the calls were correct. That includes on the final play of the game when Brown soared to the basket with Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale contesting, missing the potential tying layup.

Advertisement

Before Brown’s attempt, however, Landale touched the rim, which could have been ruled basket interference. But the league ruled that Landale “grazed” the rim and it did not affect the trajectory of Brown’s shot.

“I didn’t see it live; I saw it as soon as I went back in the locker room,” Udoka said. “Honestly, I think it’s a judgment call. Sometimes they call it, sometimes they don’t. Not sure how much force on the rim it takes, whether it affects it or not. Tight play, not sure if the refs were in the right position sprinting back.”

All-Star voting

The Celtics are highly unlikely to send two players to the All-Star Game as last season. In first voting released Thursday, Tatum is a distant fourth in the Eastern Conference frontcourt players, nearly 600,000 votes behind No. 3 Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are first and second, respectively. Brown did not finish in the top 10 for backcourt players.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors leads all players with more than 2.5 million votes.

No Kemba

There would be no Kemba Walker rematch with the Celtics after his 29-point performance in the teams’ meeting on Dec. 18. Walker is out with knee issues and he may not be available for the rematch Saturday at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Walker was banished to the bench by coach Tom Thibodeau because of ineffectiveness. With the Knicks roster ravaged by COVID-19 protocol, Walker returned against the Celtics and produced a vintage performance.

He went on to play five more games, scoring 44 against the Washington Wizards and notching a triple-double in a Christmas Day win against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker played another 33 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves and 20 against the Detroit Pistons before being shut down with knee soreness.

“It’s whatever he can handle,” Thibodeau said about the next plan for Walker. “We got guys back and I like the depth we have at that position.”

The Knicks signed Walker to a two-year, $18 million contract, bringing the Bronx native back home. But the homecoming has been a disappointment and the Knicks could be looking to move Walker before the trade deadline.

10-day contracts still options

The 10-day contracts of Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle expired earlier this week but the Celtics still have the option of adding another 10-day because second-year guard Payton Pritchard is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Because the team is nearly whole, it’s unlikely the Celtics will add another player to the hardship. Aaron Nesmith is expected to get cleared soon while Pritchard could be available early next week … The Knicks were without Malden native Nerlens Noel. It’s the 22nd game he has missed because of protocol and injury.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.