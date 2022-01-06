Tuukka Rask signs a professional tryout agreement with Providence Bruins

Rask, 34, signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with AHL Providence. He is expected to start Friday night against Lehigh Valley at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

Tuukka Rask, the longtime Bruins netminder recovering from hip surgery, has agreed to a rehab stint in the minors.

Rask’s eight-year, $56 million contract with the Bruins expired last July, around the same time he had a torn labrum fixed.

He is likely to sign an NHL contract with the Bruins in the coming weeks. Rask has practiced with his old club in Brighton since late November.

