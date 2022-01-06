fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tuukka Rask signs a professional tryout agreement with Providence Bruins

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated January 6, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Tuukka Rask has been practicing with the Bruins as he continues to work his way back from surgery for a torn labrum.
Tuukka Rask, the longtime Bruins netminder recovering from hip surgery, has agreed to a rehab stint in the minors.

Rask, 34, signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with AHL Providence. He is expected to start Friday night against Lehigh Valley at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

Rask’s eight-year, $56 million contract with the Bruins expired last July, around the same time he had a torn labrum fixed.

He is likely to sign an NHL contract with the Bruins in the coming weeks. Rask has practiced with his old club in Brighton since late November.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

