Winter home dates and Champions League games highlight Revolution’s early schedule

After opening the MLS season with a visit to the Portland Timbers Feb. 26, the Revolution will have home games against Dallas (March 5) and Real Salt Lake (March 12). Champions League quarterfinal dates are listed for March 8-10 and March 15-17, should the Revolution advance.

The Revolution will open with a two-leg CONCACAF Champions League series against Cavaly AS of Haiti, both matches at Gillette Stadium Feb. 15 and 22. The first will be considered a Cavaly home game, since the club’s Leogane stadium (capacity 1,000) does not meet tournament specifications.

In the past, the Revolution have avoided scheduling winter home games. This year, they will have at least four games at Gillette Stadium from Feb. 15-March 18.

The Revolution have participated in the Champions League three times, only once playing at home — a 4-0 loss to Joe Public FC of Trinidad & Tobago in 2008. In the 2003 edition, the Revolution competed twice (5-3 defeat on aggregate) at LD Alajuelense in Costa Rica; in a rematch with Alajuelense in ‘06, their “home” leg (0-0 tie) was held in Hamilton, Bermuda, the away leg (1-0 loss) in Alajuela; and in ‘08, they traveled to Port of Spain for the first leg, a 2-1 defeat to Joe Public.

Caldwell departs

Midfielder Scott Caldwell has signed as a free agent with Real Salt Lake, leaving the Revolution with two players — defender Andrew Farrell and goalkeeper Brad Knighton — from the 2014 roster, the last time they advanced to the MLS Cup final.

Caldwell ranks seventh on the team’s all-time games played list with 258 in all competitions, seven ahead of Teal Bunbury, who was traded to Nashville last month.

Caldwell, 30, a Weymouth native who grew up in Braintree, started in a holding midfield slot from 2013 on, but was relegated to a reserve role last year. He was in the Revolution starting lineup in the 2014 MLS Cup, 2016 US Open Cup final, and 2020 Eastern Conference final.

National duty

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender DeJuan Jones, and midfielder Sebastian Lletget have been named to the US national team January camp roster. Jones received his first US callup after totaling three goals in 31 games at left back last season.

Turner has recorded nine shutouts in 13 appearances for the US. Lletget, acquired last month in a deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy, has scored eight goals in 33 games for the US.

World Cup qualifiers for the US are set against El Salvador in Columbus Jan. 27 and Honduras in St. Paul Feb. 2.

Preseason looms

The Revolution will open preseason camp in Foxborough Monday, less than six weeks after being eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Two preseason games have been set in Los Angeles, against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium Jan. 29 and the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park Feb. 5. The Revolution are set to choose 24th in the MLS draft Tuesday … Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena’s son, Kenny, has been named an assistant coach for FC Cincinnati under former Revolution forward Pat Noonan. Kenny Arena worked as an assistant at LAFC since 2018.