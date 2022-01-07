At BSO, the year’s first notes are new

Back on the podium to convene the festivities was music director Andris Nelsons, who led four movements from a new symphonic suite by the Viennese composer and master provocateur HK Gruber. Entitled “Short Stories from the Vienna Woods,” it is the latest fruit of a co-commissioning initiative that remains the artistic core of the formal alliance established between Nelsons’s two orchestras, the BSO and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig.

There could be no better way for a city’s orchestra to celebrate, and to signal its aspiration to serve not only as an instrument of re-creation — or recreation — but of creation itself. Launching the year with a new work should become an annual BSO tradition.

For its first concert of 2022, on Thursday night in Symphony Hall, the Boston Symphony Orchestra stumbled onto a winning formula: beginning the calendar year with a world premiere.

Gruber’s suite offers a tasting menu of music from his 2014 opera “Tales from the Vienna Woods,” whose libretto was adapted from the play of the same name by the Austrian-Hungarian playwright Ödön von Horváth (1901-38). This penetrating anti-Nazi writer remains little known today outside of central Europe, but Hermann Hesse aptly described his writing as “[cutting] right through the moral squalor of today’s world,” and the distinguished novelist Peter Handke once succinctly dubbed him “better than Brecht.”

The title of Horváth’s play makes ironic reference to the beloved Johann Strauss waltz, a symbol of the gemütlich culture whose ossification the playwright skewers in his biting satire, now regarded as a prescient portrait of the Austrian bourgeoisie on the doorstep of fascism. Of course Gruber incorporates the Strauss Waltz itself into his score — in the opera it is heard being butchered at the keyboard by a schoolgirl. But Gruber also reaches far beyond sonic postcards of the Habsburg capital.

The suite in fact comes across as a wonderfully rich layering of Viennese musical traditions from Beethoven to Berg, each of them distorted yet still legible. The ear listens like the eye might peer through a set of photographic negatives stacked on top of each other. But the composer’s signature wit also permeates this score; his smiling eyes soften its provocation. At the end of the day, this is music not of the barricades but of the theater. Nelsons accordingly drew out a dramatically alert and well-characterized performance, with associate principal trumpet Thomas Siders handsomely ventriloquizing the melancholy song of the opera’s soprano protagonist.

The night concluded with a boldly profiled, at times electric performance of Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony. Clearly the BSO’s immersion in the music of Shostakovich — for its multiyear recording project with Deutsche Grammophon — is paying stylistic dividends in adjacent repertoire. This showed through most clearly in Thursday’s tightly coiled scherzo, full of sardonic bite from the brass and woodwinds, and later in the dark lyricism of the strings.

Between the two works, soloist Hilary Hahn was on hand to perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5. She was at her most compelling in her earthy take on the “Turkish” sections of the final movement, and in her encore of solo Bach (the Gigue from the Third Partita), delivered with a tone of unalloyed beauty. Turns out solo Bach is also not a bad way to celebrate another trip around the sun — and to remind ourselves of music’s proprietary miracle: that a wordless art can speak so truthfully.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Andris Nelsons, conductor

At Symphony Hall Thursday night (repeats Saturday)

