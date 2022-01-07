Not really missing the Golden Globes ceremony

Last year, the Los Angeles Times revealed that, in addition to the long recognized ethical compromises of its members, the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association had engaged in questionable financial decisions and had no Black members. Many organizations cut ties with the HFPA, including NBC, which said it would not air the ceremony this year.

Some of you may recall that this is the time of year for the annual silliness known as the Golden Globes, an awards show that’s based on the TV and movie selections of 90 or so journalists who work for foreign publications. Well, the ceremony is indeed going to take place on Sunday, but you can’t watch it.

On Sunday, when the award winners are named at the Beverly Hilton, there will be no red carpet, no celebrities, and no afterparty scene. Also, there will be no way to tune in, no broadcast airing or livestream. “This year’s event is going to be a private event,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline this week. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

To me, this is good news. Perhaps the HFPA will manage to pull itself together, as promised, and update and diversify its membership and enforce some ethical restrictions. But the importance of the Golden Globe awards has been exaggerated for a long time now, and I’m all for turning our awards attention to worthier outfits.

