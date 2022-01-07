Biden says COVID won’t be ‘new normal’ but virus here to stay

President Joe Biden said surging COVID-19 cases won’t be the “new normal,” though the virus is likely to endure and can be managed with newly developed tools.

“Covid -- as we’re dealing with it now -- is not here to stay,” Biden said to reporters at the White House on Friday. “Having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay.”

The U.S. recorded a record one million cases on Monday, and hundreds of thousands each day since, including nearly 800,000 on Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The omicron variant is driving that surge. While indications are that cases are less likely to be serious or fatal, their sheer number is straining hospitals and health systems.