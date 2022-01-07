The December jobs report shows workers with the upper hand

But — just like in November — the unemployment rate fell more than expected, to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent. The number of people working rose by 651,000, after swelling by more than 1.1 million in November.

US employers added just 199,000 jobs in December, the US Labor Department said Friday , a decline from November and the second straight month in which hiring fell far short of forecasts.

The sharp drop in the jobless rate — it’s now just 0.4 percentage points above its February 2020 level, before the pandemic — reinforces the dynamic we’ve seen for much of the year: a tight labor market in which many workers have little trouble finding a job, even as employers struggle to fill all their open positions.

The December job gain “belies the strength of the job market, which is VERY strong,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an e-mail.

The monthly jobs data are derived from two Labor Department surveys: one of employers, which tracks hiring, and one of households, which monitors employment status. There is sometimes a disconnect between the two, though the divergent results seen for the past two months is unusual.

Zandi noted that the pandemic has reduced the response rate to the surveys, resulting in significant revisions to previous months’ results. Job growth was revised upward by a combined 141,000 for October and November, and Zandi expects further revisions in coming months.

The data used in Friday’s report were collected before the COVID surge driven by the Omicron variant hit in the latter part of December. Economists expect Omicron to restrain, but not choke off, economic growth in the first quarter of the new year.

For all of 2021, the economy added a record number of new jobs — more than 6.4 million. Total employment remains 3.6 million, or 2.3 percent, below February 2020. The gap is higher when accounting for population growth.

The labor force participation rate — the percentage of the adult population working or looking for a job — was unchanged in December at 61.9 percent. That is 1.5 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels. There would be 3.6 million more people in the workforce at the February 2020 participation rate.

This statistic underscores why employers are finding it so hard to hire. Economists say that the growth in the pool of available workers has been held by back by two factors.

The pandemic has left many people reluctant to work, while others can’t find child care or help with sick family members. Compounding the problem: an increase in retirements as baby boomers call it quits.

Even as the average jobless rate fell below 4 percent for the first time since early in 2020, people of color continued to be plagued by higher unemployment.

The jobless rate for Black people was little changed at 7.1 percent, compared with 3.2 percent for whites. The rate was 3.8 percent for Asians and 4.9 percent for Hispanics, also little changed from November.

Most forecasters expect another year of solid economic growth, even as the Federal Reserve begins to raise interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation. But as the Omicron wave has shown, the economy won’t fully recovery until COVID is marginalized.

