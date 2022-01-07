Fourth vaccine dose could be needed in fall, Moderna CEO says

People who received booster shots this past fall are likely to have significant protection through winter, Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Cambridge-based Moderna, said at a health care conference Thursday hosted by Goldman Sachs.

The chief executive of vaccine-maker Moderna said that people are likely to need a second booster dose in the fall, especially front-line workers and those 50 and older, as their antibody levels wane.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, said the efficacy of boosters could dip by next fall.

But he said the efficacy of boosters could dip by next fall: ‘’I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time. I would expect that it’s not going to hold great.’’

Advertisement

The Israeli government released a preliminary study this week indicating that a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine generated a fivefold increase in an individual’s antibodies a week after the shot.

Vaccine producers and governments of wealthy countries that have purchased sufficient vaccine supplies have urged residents to get boosted. However, the repeated pushes to administer shots to tens of millions of people worldwide have raised skepticism among health experts about the feasibility of regularly boosting the general population.

‘’We can’t vaccinate the planet every four to six months,’’ Andrew Pollard, chairman of Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, told the Telegraph. ‘’It’s not sustainable or affordable. In the future, we need to target the vulnerable.’’

The booster campaigns in rich nations have also stirred criticism about depleting vaccine supplies for low-income countries.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited vaccine inequity as one of the biggest failures of 2021 in a speech this week.

‘’While some countries have had enough . . . vaccines to stockpile throughout this pandemic, many countries do not have enough to meet basic baseline needs,’’ he said. The emergence of variants including omicron, which is driving up case counts to unprecedented levels globally, shows what happens when rich countries hog vaccine supplies, he said.

Advertisement

‘’If we end inequity, we end the pandemic and end the global nightmare we have all lived through,’’ Ghebreyesus said in a separate statement last month.

Meanwhile, US regulators have amended the emergency authorization for Moderna’s vaccine to allow Americans to get a booster shot five months after receiving the initial first two shots.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration echoes a similar move it made earlier this week to reduce the recommended interval between the second and third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for all adults to five months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also added its recommendation to the timeline.

“Now all Americans who are age 18 and above should get a booster with Moderna at five months,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on a call with reporters.

Friday’s action brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available messenger RNA vaccines, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity,” he said in a statement.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.