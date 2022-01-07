Three IPOs on Friday, and more deals in Boston biotech

The oldest of the three biotechs going public, Cambridge-based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was founded in 2014 and is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for ALS. Amylyx raised $190 million in its IPO by selling 10 million shares at $19 per share.

Three local companies were among the first IPOs of the year when they began trading publicly on Friday.

It has been a very busy start to 2022 for Boston-area biotech companies, with the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference about to begin next week.

Vigil Neuroscience, founded in 2020, is pursuing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Cambridge company sold 7 million shares priced at $14 apiece, for gross proceeds of $98 million.

CinCor Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on the development of its drug to treat hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, called CIN-107. Boston-based CinCor, which was founded in 2018, raised $193.6 million by selling 12.1 million shares at $16 per share.

New year, new funding

Boston’s biotech industry also saw an infusion of venture capital this week.

SalioGen Therapeutics, a privately held Cambridge biotech focused on gene editing, said Wednesday that it had raised $115 million in venture capital. The investment is expected to go towards building and supporting SalioGen’s gene-coding platform.

Cambridge-based Korro Bio received $116 million in new funding, the company said Wednesday. The financing will help Korro develop its proprietary RNA-editing system.

Natick-based Avenge Bio raised $45 million to develop its proprietary immunotherapy platform designed to target cancerous tumors using the immune system.

More deals

After launching with $218 million in funding last month, Odyssey Therapeutics acquired quantum machine-learning company Rahko, it announced Thursday. A Boston biotech focused on developing precision medicine to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, Odyssey said the acquisition will help it use AI for faster drug discovery.

Janssen Biotech, a pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, will enter into partnerships with two Boston-area companies: i2o Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences. i2o Therapeutics announced a partnership Thursday, and said it will help advance the firm’s ionic liquid technology for the oral delivery of macromolecules. Genocea, a Cambridge company working on cancer immunotherapies, said it had entered into a research and development collaboration with Janssen to analyze the impact of specific antigens on personalized vaccines for cancer.

In a $60 million deal, Cambridge-based Biogen has opted to license and commercialize a drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy from California biotech Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen and Generate Biomedicines are entering a research collaboration to combine Amgen’s protein engineering and Generate’s AI technology to further drug discovery. The deal has a total possible transaction value of $1.9 billion, according to a press release.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge RNAi therapeutics company, will enter a three-year research collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Novartis. The companies, which first worked together in 2005 but parted ways five years later, will now use Alnylam’s technology to restore liver function in patients with end-stage disease, a possible alternative to liver transplants.

Cambridge-based Intellia Therapeutics is teaming up with Kyverna Therapeutics in a deal that gives Kyverna rights to license and later commercialize Intellia’s targeted genome-editing technology to attack autoimmune diseases.

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.