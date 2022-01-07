VW gives US plant workers 10 percent pay bump amid Omicron pressure

Volkswagen is giving workers at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., a 10 percent pay raise as the COVID-19 Omicron variant stretches an already tight labor market, the head of its US business said.
The German automaker on Friday reported US sales of 375,030 vehicles for 2021, a 15 percent jump from the prior year. The performance was led by the Atlas, its three-row SUV made in Chattanooga, and the Tiguan midsize SUV. VW delivered 16,742 units of its electric ID.4 SUV, which it plans to begin building in Chattanooga in the second half of 2022.
Across the industry, US auto sales will likely be stuck at 15.5 million this year because of tight supplies of semiconductor chips, Scott Keogh, chief executive officer of VW’s US. unit, said on a call with reporters Friday. At the same time, the auto industry is grappling with higher rates of absenteeism because of the spread of the virus.
VW’s Chattanooga plant has been closed for the holiday and because of chip shortages, but will resume production Jan. 10.