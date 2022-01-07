My girlfriend left after I lost custody of my kids

Q. I met the love of my life in early 2020. We would have been enjoying our two-year anniversary and the holidays all at the same time (how romantic).

I had gained temporary custody of my two children, both under 12, due to domestic violence in their mom’s relationship. We recently had our last hearing, and with many stipulations keeping her ex away, the kids were put in the custody of their mom. The kids going back to their mom is the thing that made my girlfriend tell me she “doesn’t trust my judgment,” and pushed her to break up during this very, very hard time, and right before the holidays. I feel as though it is entirely unfair as it was never just my decision.

She had allowed me to fully integrate into her family, get to know her kids ... so clearly my judgment couldn’t have been that terrible. I’m writing this sitting in my house alone with a Christmas tree up, which is just mocking me, because I just don’t care this year. My whole world has been torn out from under me due to a decision only the judge could make. I’ve lost all hope at this point for any relationship to ever work out.

BROKEN

A. I’m so sorry. I can understand why this is so upsetting — that you’d lose a relationship based on a decision that wasn’t solely yours. It sounds like you would have kept custody had it been up to you.

I do have to wonder whether your ex has been honest with you — and herself — about why she walked away. She said this is about judgment, and maybe it is, but perhaps it’s also about her own family’s needs and an unwillingness to ride out whatever changes you’ll face in the years to come. You want a partner who will accept that sharing custody will be complicated. Maybe this woman just wasn’t up for it. Best to learn that now.

A breakup — especially an unexpected one — can make you feel like things will never get better, that there is no reason to hope for happiness in love. But who knew you’d meet someone and have a nice relationship with them only two years ago ... and through a pandemic. Please accept that right now, you have no idea what’s possible. There are a lot of people out there in complicated family situations hoping that someone will see and love them.

Instead of making proclamations about the future of your romantic life, focus on what you’re feeling now, which is grief. It’s sad, and ... well, there’s no getting around that. But it will get better over time. That’s how time works. Maybe take one of your open days and reconnect with an old friend, plan a day trip for yourself, and work on filling up your calendar, even with small projects. This is a time to remind yourself that you had a world before 2020. You can keep adding to it.

Start with the next few days, maybe small plans, even a walk, a movie, or a phone call with someone funny. Reach out.

Also, if the tree is still up, take it down. It’s a new year. You shouldn’t have to look at anything that makes you feel stuck.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Sounds to me like she latched onto this as an excuse for leaving. And if that’s the kind of person she is — bailing out when you most need her — then you’re better off without her. It sucks, I know. But that’s the plain truth.

OUTOFORDER





You have my sympathy. As someone who works in the Probate and Family Court, I know that custody decisions are complicated, and it does seem logical that if mom’s former boyfriend was the problem and he’s gone, she might regain custody. I don’t see that as being a logical reason for your girlfriend to leave you, but relationships aren’t always logical. Right now you can’t imagine getting into another relationship, but give yourself time to adjust to being single first, then your feelings may change in the future.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





“My whole world has been torn out from under me due to a decision only the judge could make.” Which are you more upset about? Losing temporary custody of your children or a girlfriend you’ve only been with for two years?

AULDYIN





“I’ve lost all hope at this point for any relationship to ever work out.” Please don’t do that to yourself. Instead, take time to heal and be open to your next relationship working out.

QUADROPENTA





Things have also significantly changed for your children, once again, in a situation where they have absolutely no control. Now that you are single again, you can devote more time to them and that’s the silver lining.

COMMENTOR2





I am so very sorry. Holiday breakups stink under any circumstances. Mere’s right, try to leave the house, reach out to your friends, and take that tree down stat. Also, call your PCP and see if they can’t maybe refer you to a therapist. All that said, I would guess she was planning to break up with you anyhow and this was a convenient “reason” to make a clean break of it. I’m thinking maybe you dodged a bullet with this breakup.

STRIPEYCAT





If your Christmas tree is mocking you, you’re creative enough to know that life is a marathon, not a sprint. Good things are coming your way because your heart is in the right place.

VALENTINO----

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.