Five things to do in and around Boston, Jan. 10-23

About 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, most of them US citizens living on the West Coast, were forcibly taken to prison camps around the country during WWII. In this 1942 photo, people at the Santa Rita Assembly Center in California wait to be transported to Arizona.

Join Sasha Sagan and Emily Levesque at Brookline Booksmith to celebrate the paperback releases of their books. Sagan, daughter of astronomer Carl Sagan, will discuss For Small Creatures Such as We, which explores rituals that give us meaning; Levesque’s The Last Stargazers tells the story of modern astronomers. Free. 7 p.m. brooklinebooksmith.com

January 12

Rebuilding After Internment

Enter the tragic history of Japanese-American internment at Justice Denied, a virtual lecture hosted by the Waltham Public Library. Margaret Yamamoto, co-president of the New England Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, will share her family’s experience from immigration to internment and explore how they regained their lives after World War II. Free. 7 p.m. waltham.lib.ma.us

January 15

In Search of Owls

Be sure to bring your binoculars to Snowy Owl Prowl, a beachside hike to search for wintering dune-dwelling owls within Crane Wildlife Refuge. Catch a glimpse of these unique birds perching on salt hay staddles in their natural habitat. 10 a.m. $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Register at thetrustees.org.

January 17

Artwork for All

Honor an American icon at the Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House. Enjoy the exhibits, including one by Roxbury’s own Ekua Holmes, performances, activities, and tours. Massachusetts residents enter free. Ages 12-plus must show proof of COVID-19 vaccine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. mfa.org

January 22

Shakespeare, Remixed

Gear up for a trip to the Scottish Highlands at the Newton Theatre Company’s online production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Featuring an all-woman ensemble, the show will be performed on the company’s Zoom Radio Hour. 8 p.m. $25 for adults, $10 for students. newtontheatrecompany.com

