Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

What a beautiful, poignant story by Robin Grace (“ As Good as a Kiss ,” November 21). It reminded me so much of my own dad. As youngsters, my two brothers and I never saw too much of him because he left early for work and arrived home late six days a week. On Sundays, Dad took over the kitchen. He made wonderful dishes. My then-boyfriend, now my husband of 58 years, would ask what he was eating. Dad would never divulge his recipes. Like Grace’s dad, he was not very demonstrative with his feelings. After much coaxing, we convinced Mom and Dad to move to Florida, where my brother and his family lived. Several months prior to his death, I drove to Florida to make him a surprise 75th birthday party. A few days after I arrived back home, I received a note from him. It ended with “I love you.” Thanks for bringing back that wonderful memory.

Anita Wassersug

Canton

What a wonderful story of father-daughter love. I shared it with my two grown daughters after I finished off the Kleenex.

Bob Mahoney

Wellesley

“As Good As A Kiss” had me by the throat and kept me there. A lovely read.

Rick Thomson

Watertown

A very touching tribute to Robin Grace’s parents, especially her father’s loving guidance as she cooked such a special feast.

Michael Fagan

Stanhope, Prince Edward Island, Canada

The article brought back a lot of memories. I grew up with The Fannie Farmer Cookbook—I only wish I cooked as good as my dad.

Helen Mahoney

Somerville

I cried reading this.

Daniel Shea

Danvers

Reading Robin Grace’s story really lifted my spirits this holiday season.

Maura Noonan

Longmeadow

My sister has our 89-year-old mom’s equally worn Fannie Farmer, and it is still loved. Speaking of dads, though, my wife and I think of my dad every time she uses the rubber mallet to pound out cutlets. I know it sounds strange, but there is a decade-long humorous thread behind it. We don’t think about our departed parents every day, but we all cherish the small, random moments that make us remember them and smile.

Dave Given

Natick

I had to write as my dad has been gone nine years in December. My dad was a mailman and gone by 5:30 a.m., and my mom a nurse’s aide. Five kids. My mom hated cooking but my dad loved to cook and learned to be a good one. This story brought back such great memories. Dad coming over to my apartment, helping me cook my first “fancy” meal on Easter. He cooked the whole meal but would take no credit. I still make his baked macaroni with Velveeta cheese. No fancy expensive cheeses and it is delicious. My dad, like the author’s, was from a generation who did not say the words “I love you!” They showed they loved us every day by their actions.

Trish Powers

Braintree

This is a very special article. Grace’s cookbook is a real family treasure. I bet she still finds cooking a challenge but finds other ways to fill creative needs. She should continue to write about her memories.

Joyce Starr

Palm Desert, California

Reading about how the author connected with her father through several long-distance phone calls on one day was lovely. It was personal and not intrusive. I think her father loved the exchange as she prepared a turkey. He left a great memory, one of the heart.

Mary Jane St. Amour

Bedford

“As Good as a Kiss” was so touching and sweet, a wonderful testament to her dad. Simply poignant and perfect, especially at this time of year.

Joanne Darland

Lakeville

In Perfect Tune

I always save the last page of the Globe Magazine as my special Sunday treat. I was thrilled to read the Connections by Mary Sue and Roger Wonson (“Amazing Grace at 99,” November 28). I had the most wonderful visit with them in June. It was one of the nicest days in a very long time with so many good stories—how they met, what they did for a living, and more. Roger asked me if I wanted to hear a song and, to my amazement, he played “Amazing Grace” on the saxophone. Of course I had tears in my eyes. It was a special day for me and I was so happy to know others had their special moments with them.

Beth Pinanski

Beverly

I was deeply touched by this story and wanted to send a birthday card to the writer. Mary Sue reminds us of the power of music, and there’s likely no more beautiful song than “Amazing Grace.” How wonderful that Roger recognizes that and is able to share his gift with so many, so unselfishly.

Cindy Johnson

Fairhaven

Wonson’s beautiful piece brought tears to my eyes and hope to my heart. My thanks to her and her husband.

Ellen Jawitz

Newton

