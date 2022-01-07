fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes near popular winter sledding locations

With popular sledding hills nearby, these homes in Lynn and Waltham are well situated for winter fun.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated January 7, 2022, 40 minutes ago
The exterior of 92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn.
The exterior of 92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn.Handout

$679,900

92R KERNWOOD DRIVE / LYNN

SQUARE FEET 1,404

CONDO FEE $200 a month (estimated)

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Newly built, this detached town house is perched on the sloping shore of Sluice Pond and a few blocks from the epic sledding terrain of Gannon Municipal Golf Course. Enter into a sunny great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and south-facing windows that offer generous water views. The kitchen area features stainless appliances and an island with waterfall quartz counters; there’s a half bath near the entry. Down a flight of stairs, two pond-facing bedrooms share a full bath. On the bottom floor, the primary bedroom features a private bath, walk-in closet, and access to the terraced yard and waterfront. Unit includes tandem parking spots. CONS Not much storage; upside-down layout puts bedrooms on the lower floors.

The kitchen of 92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn.
The kitchen of 92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn.Handout

Sid Gehlot, Treetop Group, 781-608-2046, treetopgrp.com

$799,900

221 TOTTEN POND ROAD / WALTHAM

The exterior of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham.
The exterior of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,681

LOT SIZE 0.4 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $36,500 in 1970

PROS This updated 1964 split-level is just down the street from Prospect Hill Park, where a former ski slope has become a popular sledding hill with long runs. Step into a huge great room with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace in the living area; toward the back, the new L-shaped kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, and an island. A split stairway at right leads up a half flight to three bedrooms and a new bath. Downstairs, a family room or guest suite includes an updated half bath with laundry hookups, plus access to the one-car garage and a door leading out to the spacious, flat backyard. CONS No deck; Totten Pond Road is a busy street.

The kitchen of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham.
The kitchen of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham.Handout

Pete Brings, Coldwell Banker, 508-517-1258, pete.brings@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

