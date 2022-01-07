For sale: Homes near popular winter sledding locations

CONDO FEE $200 a month (estimated)

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Newly built, this detached town house is perched on the sloping shore of Sluice Pond and a few blocks from the epic sledding terrain of Gannon Municipal Golf Course. Enter into a sunny great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and south-facing windows that offer generous water views. The kitchen area features stainless appliances and an island with waterfall quartz counters; there’s a half bath near the entry. Down a flight of stairs, two pond-facing bedrooms share a full bath. On the bottom floor, the primary bedroom features a private bath, walk-in closet, and access to the terraced yard and waterfront. Unit includes tandem parking spots. CONS Not much storage; upside-down layout puts bedrooms on the lower floors.

The kitchen of 92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn. Handout

Sid Gehlot, Treetop Group, 781-608-2046, treetopgrp.com

$799,900

221 TOTTEN POND ROAD / WALTHAM

The exterior of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,681

LOT SIZE 0.4 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $36,500 in 1970

PROS This updated 1964 split-level is just down the street from Prospect Hill Park, where a former ski slope has become a popular sledding hill with long runs. Step into a huge great room with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace in the living area; toward the back, the new L-shaped kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, and an island. A split stairway at right leads up a half flight to three bedrooms and a new bath. Downstairs, a family room or guest suite includes an updated half bath with laundry hookups, plus access to the one-car garage and a door leading out to the spacious, flat backyard. CONS No deck; Totten Pond Road is a busy street.

The kitchen of 221 Totten Pond Road, Waltham. Handout

Pete Brings, Coldwell Banker, 508-517-1258, pete.brings@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.