Seven lessons from another year of virtual blind dates

“Because this was my first blind date, I was nervous about what he might look like. I remember thinking, Thank goodness, he’s actually cute! ” - Renna, October 3

“My biggest fear was that we wouldn’t find anything to talk about, which luckily was not the case.” – Ahmed, November 21

2. Listen to friends — and parents

“My friends told me I was interesting and bold enough to do it.” - Billy, November 21

“I got tipsy one night and friends recommended the Cupid column. I’m not one to say no to fun experiences so here we are.” - Nam, November 7

“My parents told me about Cupid, so I signed up. Hi Mom and Dad!” - Kristin, November 28

3. Don’t forget to ask questions

“He was good at keeping a conversation and I learned a lot about him, but he didn’t seem interested in asking me questions or learning about me.” - Maggie, December 19

“He asked me what motivates me to get up in the morning; I’m not sure I had a great answer but it was an interesting question to talk about.” - Tom, March 14

“He was really listening to what I had to say, my beliefs, my passions. The talk wasn’t superficial.” - Sarah, December 5

4. . . . But not too many

“She came prepared with a lot of questions; it felt more like an interview than a date. The conversation definitely wasn’t organic. I just had four interviews for grad school, and this ‘date’ felt like yet another interview.” - Jonathan, March 28

“I wasn’t sure what time to log on. Should I be prompt? Should I be fashionably late? Is that even a thing since you don’t have to travel anywhere . . .? I decided to log on at 7:01 p.m.” – Bianca, February 7

“To my surprise, there was a time difference, which he forgot about.” - Matt, July 25

“I told him to ignore any weird snoring cause my dog was sleeping beneath my desk and she snores like a very old man.” - Jennifer, March 21

“I forgot to turn my camera on so my cartoon bitmoji was all he saw at first.” - Renna, October 3

“In retrospect, I could have maybe put a few minutes into lighting my setup. The illumination in the room gave me the complexion of canned Spam.” - Jeff, June 6

“She’ll kill me for saying this, but her camera was a little low, so I was seeing up her nose a bit . . . but she was very attractive.” - Michael, April 11

6. . . . But there are Some pluses

“I wore slippers on a date for the first time! Much better than heels.” - Daniela, January 24

“I’ve read the column for a while and was always curious to apply. Also, a free dinner.” - Peter, October 31

“It was a nice change to arrive to a date and not have to wait around drinking alone.” - Jerrell, June 27

“A virtual date made it more low stakes and casual, which was nice.” - Lindsay, May 2

“He needed to take his dog out and I was happy to end the date. I had to pee!” - Elizabeth, April 11

7. Amid all of it, romance endures

“Sumanth had flowers that he virtually presented to me, which was very sweet.” - Jamie, February 21

“I looked at the clock and hours had passed without me realizing. I thought, what a great, interesting person with so much going for him. We exchanged information because we’d had such a nice time together.” - Jackie, November 14

“We talked about how crazy it was that this random blind date set up by people who don’t even know us was turning out well.” - Nir, January 31

If you’d like to try your luck with Cupid, apply to go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out the application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.