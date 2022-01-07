fb-pixel Skip to main content
Dinner With Cupid

Seven lessons from another year of virtual blind dates

In a very weird 2021 — and a second year of dating done mainly by Zoom — a number of universal themes emerged from Dinner With Cupid matches.

By Melissa SchorrUpdated January 7, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Online date between male and female concept, a virtual meeting service application. Girl smiling at a guy, looking for a love and relationship. Vector illustration in pastel colors, flat cartoon style
Adobe Stock

1. Everyone gets butterflies

“My biggest fear was that we wouldn’t find anything to talk about, which luckily was not the case.” – Ahmed, November 21

“Because this was my first blind date, I was nervous about what he might look like. I remember thinking, Thank goodness, he’s actually cute!” - Renna, October 3

2. Listen to friends — and parents

“My friends told me I was interesting and bold enough to do it.” - Billy, November 21

“I got tipsy one night and friends recommended the Cupid column. I’m not one to say no to fun experiences so here we are.” - Nam, November 7

“My parents told me about Cupid, so I signed up. Hi Mom and Dad!” - Kristin, November 28

3. Don’t forget to ask questions

“He was good at keeping a conversation and I learned a lot about him, but he didn’t seem interested in asking me questions or learning about me.” - Maggie, December 19

“He asked me what motivates me to get up in the morning; I’m not sure I had a great answer but it was an interesting question to talk about.” - Tom, March 14

“He was really listening to what I had to say, my beliefs, my passions. The talk wasn’t superficial.” - Sarah, December 5

4. . . . But not too many

“She came prepared with a lot of questions; it felt more like an interview than a date. The conversation definitely wasn’t organic. I just had four interviews for grad school, and this ‘date’ felt like yet another interview.” - Jonathan, March 28

5. Zoom dates remain . . . unusual

“I wasn’t sure what time to log on. Should I be prompt? Should I be fashionably late? Is that even a thing since you don’t have to travel anywhere . . .? I decided to log on at 7:01 p.m.” – Bianca, February 7

“To my surprise, there was a time difference, which he forgot about.” - Matt, July 25

“I told him to ignore any weird snoring cause my dog was sleeping beneath my desk and she snores like a very old man.” - Jennifer, March 21

“I forgot to turn my camera on so my cartoon bitmoji was all he saw at first.” - Renna, October 3

“In retrospect, I could have maybe put a few minutes into lighting my setup. The illumination in the room gave me the complexion of canned Spam.” - Jeff, June 6

“She’ll kill me for saying this, but her camera was a little low, so I was seeing up her nose a bit . . . but she was very attractive.” - Michael, April 11

6. . . . But there are Some pluses

“I wore slippers on a date for the first time! Much better than heels.” - Daniela, January 24

“I’ve read the column for a while and was always curious to apply. Also, a free dinner.” - Peter, October 31

“It was a nice change to arrive to a date and not have to wait around drinking alone.” - Jerrell, June 27

“A virtual date made it more low stakes and casual, which was nice.” - Lindsay, May 2

“He needed to take his dog out and I was happy to end the date. I had to pee!” - Elizabeth, April 11

7. Amid all of it, romance endures

“Sumanth had flowers that he virtually presented to me, which was very sweet.” - Jamie, February 21

“I looked at the clock and hours had passed without me realizing. I thought, what a great, interesting person with so much going for him. We exchanged information because we’d had such a nice time together.” - Jackie, November 14

“We talked about how crazy it was that this random blind date set up by people who don’t even know us was turning out well.” - Nir, January 31

