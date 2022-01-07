The best places to sled in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 2,642.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Friday!

Fully vaccinated: 812,808 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 5,373

Test-positive rate: 18.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 434

Total deaths: 3,112

Leading off

It’s only Jan. 7, and it has already been a long year.

With most schools closed (or in virtual learning) because of the snow, you might want take today off, try to forget about COVID-19, and get outside for some good sledding action.

In December 2020, when Rhode Map was still a baby, we asked readers for the best sledding locations in the state. We even set up a Google document so you could include your favorite secret spot. (You can add yours here.)

These are some of your favorite hills.

Cranston

In front of the Department of Labor and Training

Pro tip: Will get crowded, but a decent hill for little kids.

East Providence

The Gordon School

Pro tip: This hill was actually built for sledding.

Providence

Roger Williams Park Temple to Music

Pro tip: Small children going down very quickly from multiple directions = slightly terrifying for observing adults.

South Kingstown

Wakefield Elementary School

Pro tip: Safe for all ages.

Westerly

Wilcox Park

Pro tip: Some of the better (steeper) hills are blocked off, but it’s good for younger kids.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: We broke the news yesterday that Rhode Island College President Frank Sanchez is leaving. Now it’s time for state leaders to give RIC the respect it deserves. Read more.

⚓ Providence teachers are pushing for schools to move to virtual learning because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Read more.

⚓ Central Falls, the tiny city that emerged as a major hot spot at the outset of the pandemic, is once again aflame with COVID-19 infections. Read more.

⚓ A bizarre story about identical twin brothers who are lawyers, a hot tub, and a gun. Read more.

⚓ A Providence man is accused by federal authorities of making dozens of untraceable “ghost guns” at his home and trafficking them in the United States and the Dominican Republic. Read more.

⚓ They arrived in Rhode Island at the end of December without the fanfare that heralded the vaccines a year ago. But like the jabs, the pills could change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Smart piece from David Scharfenberg: Can Boston Mayor Michelle Wu really make the T free? Read more.

⚓ If you don’t have to go outside today, here’s a list of 20 shows, movies, and documentaries you can stream. Read more.

⚓ Don’t miss Dan Shaughnessy’s column on what it’s like to work at a newspaper whose owners also own the Red Sox. Read more.

What's on tap today

⚓ Be safe out there. Snow is expected to continue all morning.

⚓ A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site opens at CCRI Warwick today at noon.

⚓ The Friars host St. John’s tomorrow at noon at The Dunk.

My previous column

There’s a Republican who can win the Rhode Island governor’s race this year. The only problem is that he wants to run for a different office. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Marcela Betancur from the Latino Policy Institute about the priorities of Latino community in 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.