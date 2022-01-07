COVID-fighting pills have arrived in R.I.

Another pill, Merck’s Molnupiravir, was also authorized last month, though its results aren’t as promising as Paxlovid’s, Rhode Island experts say.

In clinical trials, Pfizer’s Paxlovid showed an 89 percent reduction of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 when taken within three days of symptom onset, and 88 percent after five days, the company reported. Paxlovid was authorized by the federal government last month for use in COVID-positive people age 12 and up who are at high risk for severe disease.

PROVIDENCE — They arrived in Rhode Island at the end of December without the fanfare that heralded the vaccines a year ago. But like the jabs, the pills could change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pills are easier to use than monoclonal antibody treatments, which require transfusions, infrastructure, and staff. All the pills take are a prescription pad, a trip to the pharmacy and a glass of water. If they work as hoped, people can take them at home when they’re infected with COVID-19 and then they can stay there, instead of going to the hospital.

“The general sense is, it’s arrived, we’re hopeful, and we hope to see more of it,” said Dr. Ralph Rogers, a Lifespan infectious diseases doctor who has prescribed Paxlovid to four patients.

Rogers’ patients generally have a range of conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, anything from organ transplants to cancer diagnoses.

Another reason the pills are significant is because Paxlovid seems to work against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Rogers said. The pills — it’s actually two different medications in one package — interfere with the virus’ ability to replicate, which makes them sturdier against new mutations. Early indications suggest that some of the currently authorized monoclonal antibody infusion treatments have lost their effectiveness against Omicron, and the one that still does seem to work is in limited supply.

None of Rogers’ patients who have taken Paxlovid have had to go to the hospital for COVID-19, Rogers said. That’s just four people, well short of the rigors of a clinical trial; they might not have needed hospitalization anyway. But the clinical data so far shows promise, making it a “huge” moment for the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers said.

It’ll get even bigger once the supplies open up, Rogers said: The state received only 180 courses of Paxlovid in the first shipment, with another 180 courses expected next week.

The state was slated to receive 520 initial courses of Molnupiravir. Rogers said because Paxlovid has been shown to work better in trials, it’s the first outpatient treatment they’ll go to, with the second being monoclonal antibodies.

Because of that severely limited supply, the state is telling providers that they should only prescribe Paxlovid for people with certain conditions. That includes being 65 or older, having a BMI over 35, having an immunosuppressive disease or treatment, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung diseases, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, or having a tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive-pressure ventilation.

Those conditions make them susceptible to bad outcomes with COVID-19, even if they’re vaccinated. Keeping them out of the hospital would reduce the burden the system is facing right now.

“We’re all hopeful,” Rogers said.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said while Paxlovid holds promise, the challenge is the limited supply, especially with a high number of cases in Rhode Island and the country.

“As supply increases and there is additional data on the antiviral’s effectiveness against different variants of COVID-19, we would be better positioned to assess the impact Paxlovid would have on the pandemic,” Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said. But, he added: “It has the potential to normalize COVID-19 to a regular disease.”