Despite change in law, R.I. legislators still voting on who can perform marriage ceremonies

The action came as a surprise to those who called for ending a practice that had given every state legislator from Burrillville to Little Compton a chance to vote on whether someone’s friend or family member would officiate a wedding.

But after convening for the 2022 legislative session this week, the Assembly promptly passed a “solemnization of marriage” bill allowing Dr. Ryan Matthew Marnane to perform a marriage in Middletown on Jan. 15.

PROVIDENCE — After a decade of stalled attempts, the General Assembly last year removed legislators from the business of deciding who performs individual marriage ceremonies .

While bills offered legislator a way to help constituents, critics said they too often provided a way for a some lawmakers to cast votes against same-sex marriages.

And the legislators who pushed to end the practice – Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat – emphasized that old system was an inefficient way to handle what amounted to a clerical task.

So they introduced legislation, which Governor Daniel J. McKee signed into law on June 25, 2021, that allowed the governor to designate any person 18 years or older to “solemnize” a marriage on a particular date.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office created regulations and a website that allows resident to apply online for a one-day “marriage officiant certification.” The state charges a fee of $20 for applications submitted online or $25 for those submitted in person or by mail.

The new law took effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

But three days later, Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna M. Gallo, a Cranston Democrat, introduce the bill allowing for the Jan. 15 marriage of Jessica St. John and Matthew DiCristofaro in Middletown. The Senate and House quickly passed that bill.

On Friday, Gallo explained that a constituent had asked her months ago to secure approval for him to perform a wedding ceremony, so she submitted the bill as soon as the legislative session began. The wedding is coming up soon, so she didn’t want to leave anything to chance, she said.

“If it’s important enough for people to ask me to introduce a bill, I‘m happy to accommodate them,” Gallo said.

Senate spokesman Greg Pare said residents may still ask legislators to submit solemnization of marriage bills, but he expects to see far fewer of those bills before the Assembly this year as people begin using the online application process.

“You can go online and fill out a form,” Pare said. “It’s as easy as that.”

Kazarian said legislators are “attuned to their districts” and happy to help constituents. But she said this latest solemnization of marriage bill “made me think we need to get the word out that this form is available online and people don’t need to petition the General Assembly for a one-day marriage officiant certification.”

Kazarian had first proposed changing the system after getting a “heartbreaking” call from a constituent in July 2018. The constituent’s wedding was in September and she had asked a friend to officiate. But the Assembly only meets from January through June, so there was no way to get approval in time.

The online application allows people to get the certification even when the Assembly is not in session, she said. And it represents one way to make government work more efficiently for people, she said. “You want to make sure the services we provide are accessible and easy to use, and everything is online right now,” she said.

The General Assembly approved 230 solemnization of marriage bills between 2018 and 2020. Kazarian said the online application process will be better both for residents, who will find the process quicker and more efficient, and for the Assembly. “We have a lot of work to do,” she said.

Kazarian, who is getting married in August, said, “As someone planning a wedding, I know who stressful it can be, and if we can make that process a little bit easier for people getting married in Rhode Island, it’s well worth it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.