First snow storm of season underway, with Boston, southeastern Mass. expected to be hardest hit

Forecasters said the heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will likely hit Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts the hardest, with 6 to 8 inches anticipated in Boston and its surrounding communities by noon. It’s possible that southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 10 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. for portions of the eastern and southeastern part of the state, including in Boston, along with northern and southern Rhode Island.

The flakes began falling across Massachusetts before dawn Friday morning , marking the first snow storm of the season, as schools throughout the state announced closures and residents were strongly urged to remain off the roads due to the hazardous conditions.

A storm warning has also been issued through 2 p.m. on Friday for Essex, central Middlesex, and southern Worcester counties. Snowfall totals ranging from 6 to 8 inches are expected in these areas. Heavy snow is also likely on the Cape, where a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday. In Barnstable County, total accumulations of 2 to 7 inches are expected.

Meanwhile, much of central and western Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory. Accumulations west of Worcester will generally range from 4 to 6 inches, but higher amounts are possible, forecasters said.

The morning commute will be a potentially dangerous one this morning, with poor visibility expected on the road due to the heavy snow and the worst conditions affecting I-95 from Boston to Providence down to Taunton and Plymouth, forecasters said. Ahead of the storm, Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday urged residents to use public transportation if they needed to travel. Crews will be out treating and plowing roads throughout the day, he said in a statement.

MassDOT tweeted that it has 1,886 pieces of equipment deployed in ice and snow operations as of early Friday morning. A speed restriction of 40 mph was also put into effect on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Palmer.

Boston Public Schools will be closed due to the storm. A number of other districts, including Plymouth, Milton, and Newton, also canceled classes due to the weather.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, there will be a period of strong wind gusts this afternoon as the system exits, forecasters said. Over the outer Cape and Islands, gusts from 35 to 40 mph are possible, while gusts along the South Coast and East Coast may reach from 25 to 30 mph. The snow will taper off this afternoon, and blustery and colder weather will follow tonight.

